Clark County Commissioners approve nearly $120M for affordable housing developments

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners approved allocating nearly $120 million for affordable housing in the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday.

“Welcome Home,” the county’s community housing fund to invest in affordable housing developments, was approved by commissioners to go toward housing projects.

The funding will support the construction of 2,139 new housing units and the rehabilitation of 967 existing units.

The funding approved includes $12.5 million for 276 new apartments for seniors near Decatur and Rome boulevards, $12 million to rehabilitate 237 units in the Desert Rose Apartments, and $4 million for 176 new apartments for families at 4000 Desert Inn Road.

The Welcome Home fund was created in April to assist those who are employed but still cannot find housing they can reasonably afford. The approved funds had been reallocated from COVID-19 relief funding.

“This is an exciting and historic day for Clark County,” Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said. “Through Welcome Home, Clark County’s Community Housing Fund, we are partnering with the private sector to construct or rehab, operate and maintain more than 3,100 homes across our community for families, seniors, and others most in need of safe, modern, and affordable housing. Through the county’s investment in Welcome Home, we are pursuing long-term solutions to the affordable housing challenges we face in our region to help ensure that more of our residents have a place to call home.”

Henrietta Williams has lived at Buena Vista Springs III Apartments for two years and was pleased to find out that relief is on its way.

“Good, it’s about time. It should be done before they do new apartments,” said Williams.

Glenda Goodman said she was lucky to find a place at ‘Desert Rose Apartments’ as it’s been a struggle for her as a senior on a fixed income.

“I had to look for three months to find something that was affordable to me. Where I was at, it was $600 a month and then they raised it to $2,100.  A person on social security cannot afford that,” said Goodman.

For a full list of projects, see the link blow.

Clark-County-Community-Housing-Fund
Comments / 15

Mike
4d ago

Do these idiot Commissioners realize we have a water shortage. I guess these Commissioners approve new housing to ensure The builder keeps giving them campaign donations

Reply(4)
7
