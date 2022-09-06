Read full article on original website
Related
Welcome the New Face Of Netflix’s The Mole
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. That's what Netflix's The Mole is getting with its new host, Alex Wagner, who will officially be the face of the rebooted series. The classic competition show, which is based on a Belgian series named De Mol, originally aired on ABC between 2001 to 2008. The show was previously headlined by Anderson Cooper.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Regrets That Walking Dead Spin-Offs Were Announced Before Series Ended
Watch: Terry Crews Spills on Tales of the Walking Dead at Comic-Con 2022. There's nothing worse than seeing a show spoiler. So understandably, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and director Greg Nicotero feel bad the franchise inadvertently confirmed that key characters would survive the final season when announcing several spin-off series.
Criminal Minds Reboot Adds a New “Dark” Character Ahead of Fall Premiere
An evolution of the minds. The Paramount+ revival of series Criminal Minds is back not only with a new name, Criminal Minds: Evolution, but also some new faces. One of those being Zach Gilford who has officially joined the cast in a reoccurring role as Elias Voit, who the streamer describes as "an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and an obsession with death."
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923 Casts a New Generation of Duttons: Get a Closer Look
Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. 1923 has found its Dutton family. The Paramount+ series, which is a spin-off of the popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone, has officially unveiled the faces of the Dutton family from an earlier generation. We already know the prequel's star-studded cast list includes the previously announced Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who will play Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton, respectively. But now we can also expect James Badge Dale to play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew of Jacob Dutton, Marley Shelton as his wife, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, the son of John Dutton Sr., and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, a woman set to marry into the family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What the Cast of Breaking Amish Is Up to Now
Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?. Breaking Amish premiered ten years ago on Sept. 9, with TLC's cameras following five Anabaptist (four Amish and one Mennonite) as they left their friends and family on the farm behind for New York City to experience life outside of their Amish communities. It was like The Real World, but with bonnets and buggy rides.
A Murder Mystery Series Set Against The Phantom of the Opera Is Coming to Peacock
Watch: Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods" All I Ask of You is to listen up about Peacock's new series. On Sept. 9, the NBCUniversal streamer landed a "darkly comedic murder mystery anthology series" titled The Show Must Go On, E! News can confirm. Each season will take place in the days leading up to a major live televised event—and the first just so happens to be a fictitious version of the world-famous musical, The Phantom of the Opera.
Quantum Leap's Action-Packed First Trailer Is Here
Watch: Quantum Leap Stars Talk Revival of Original TV Series. NBC is once again taking viewers on a journey through time. The network debuted the first trailer for Quantum Leap on Sept. 8, and much like the beloved '90s television show, the continuation looks to be filled to the brim with action.
E! News
211K+
Followers
51K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0