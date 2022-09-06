Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. 1923 has found its Dutton family. The Paramount+ series, which is a spin-off of the popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone, has officially unveiled the faces of the Dutton family from an earlier generation. We already know the prequel's star-studded cast list includes the previously announced Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who will play Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton, respectively. But now we can also expect James Badge Dale to play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew of Jacob Dutton, Marley Shelton as his wife, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, the son of John Dutton Sr., and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, a woman set to marry into the family.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO