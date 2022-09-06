Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Downers Grove man killed in Grundy County crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man late Thursday night. Police officials say a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of I-55 between Gardner and Dwight for unknown reasons when a box truck traveling southbound struck his vehicle from behind.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash
An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
ABC7 Chicago
Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse
KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
nrgmediadixon.com
Passenger Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning
Just before 7:30 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Fire Department responded to Illinois Route 72 and Rural Road in Stillman Valley for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After a brief investigation, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Cynthia Merryman of Rockford stopped at the stop...
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
WSPY NEWS
Two taken to hospital after Oswego crash
Two people had to go to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Oswego Thursday morning just before eight. The Oswego Police Department says 23-year-old Cassandra Y. Spitz, of Montgomery, is believed to have not stopped at traffic light on eastbound Route 30 approaching Fifth Street when she hit another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Aurora man. The 43-year-old was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 30 to Fifth Street.
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
wcsjnews.com
Major Meth Dealer Sentenced in Grundy Co.
One of the area’s largest drug dealers was sentenced in Grundy County this afternoon. Troy Smith, 34, of Northbrook pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of Meth between 100 and 400 grams, a class X felony in May of this year. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Smith failed to stop for an officer in the area of Redmond Street and Division Street in Diamond on June 30th of 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
KWQC
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
1470 WMBD
Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
Unsolved: Family of Lottie Flowers still without answers in 20-year-old Rockford murder case
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Benn E. Tennin II was 14 on Feb. 23, 2002, the day his grandmother, Lottie Flowers, was stabbed to death in her Rockford home. Tennin and the rest of his family were perplexed over why someone would brutally kill a 71-year-old church usher and beloved member of the community. Now, 20 years […]
WIFR
Juvenile shot in the face in Rockford; police say shooters ditched stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor from Rockford is recovering after he was shot in the jaw Tuesday night. Police say the 14-year-old was hit just before 7 p.m. When help arrived on scene, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. Witnesses told...
WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat
Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
