‘Queen’s Gambit’ Defamation Suit Over ‘Grossly Sexist’ Line About Chess Champ Is Settled Out of Court

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?
With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent.Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.Royal author Robert Jobson wrote that William had, unlike Charles, cut off all contact with his uncle.“There will be no public role or comeback for York, if the Duke of Cambridge has any input on the matter – and let...
‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin on Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We Can Mourn the Queen and Not the Empire’ (Video)
Host also suggested reparations to British colonies since the late queen ”wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa“. The topic on “The View’s” mind Friday morning was Queen Elizabeth II’s death this week at the age of 96. While the talk show’s...
PICTURED: Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes vacationing with a beer on a boat in France two weeks after staging fake arrest live on podcast
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has popped up in the south of France two weeks after faking his own arrest live on a podcast. The Canadian writer was seen shirtless and wearing floral swimming shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast on Monday.
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Her Death: ‘Proud to Be an Elizabethan’
Helen Mirren, who has an Oscar win for her leading portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film “The Queen,” has paid tribute to the late monarch, who died Thursday at age 96. Mirren posted an image of the young queen to Instagram with the caption, “I...
Twitter Takes Down Tweet by Professor Wishing Queen Elizabeth an ‘Excruciating’ Death
While many around the globe were paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II upon her death Thursday, not everyone was saddened by her passing. Twitter removed a tweet by Carnegie Mellon University associate professor Uju Anya that read: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”
The Queen of 'banter'! Monarch's piper of four years says she was 'easy-going' and 'funny' and secretly 'liked' being called Your Royal Highness after he mistakenly called her by the title instead of Your Majesty
Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen's Piper until 2019, has recalled the 'banter' he had with the 'easy-going and funny' monarch during his four-year tenure. The 48-year-old described being moved from the army in 2015 to live in Buckingham Palace as 'surreal', but said that he struck up a 'great relationship' with the Queen.
"It Changed The Way I View Myself And My Life": People Are Revealing The Films That "Blew Their Mind," And I'm Adding Every Single One To My Watch List
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
‘Iwaju': Disney’s First Project With an Outside Studio Travels to a Futuristic Nigeria
“Iwaju,” a new animated series coming to Disney+ next year, will be the first co-production between Disney Animation and an outside studio. The founders of that studio, African animation company Kugali, were on hand at the D23 Expo in Anaheim to show what’s in store. Written and directed...
‘The Crown’ Season 6 Pauses Production After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
UPDATE (Friday, Sept. 9): Netflix confirmed filming on “The Crown” was paused on Friday. “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral,” a statement from the streamer read.
‘No Bears’ Film Review: Jafar Panahi Continues to Create Powerful Art, Even When Officially Banned
Capping an already a stellar year, the Venice competition closed on a soaring note following the Friday premiere of “No Bears,” the latest from the masterful Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi. The director, of course, was not present; he is currently imprisoned and ordered to serve a six-year sentence.
'House Of The Dragon' Fans Point Out Remarkable Detail In Daemon’s Battle Scene
Matt Smith’s emotional portrayal of Daemon Targaryen in the third episode now seems even more impressive.
BAFTA Cancels TV Tea Party After Death of Queen Elizabeth
The annual event was canceled ”in light of today’s very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II“. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, BAFTA announced its annual TV Tea Party, scheduled for this Saturday, has been canceled. “In light of today’s...
How Omar Sharif Jr. Is Continuing His Grandfather’s Legacy as an Actor and Activist for Social Justice
Omar Sharif Jr. got early career advice from his celebrated grandfather, the legendary Hollywood actor Omar Sharif best known for his Golden Globe-winning performances in 1962’s “Lawrence of Arabia” and the title role in 1965’s “Dr. Zhivago”: Acting is not enough. “My grandfather used...
‘True Things’ Film Review: Ruth Wilson Utterly Commits to Discomfiting Romantic Drama
Sitting across the table from another person, locking eyes, glancing down, laughing, smiling, the gentle flirtations that occur without machinations or intent — these are the rudiments of romance, the forgotten tenets of how we fall in love, if we fall in love at all. To watch this play out in our own lives is one thing; to watch it play out in front of our eyes is almost too intimate an act to process.
Showrunners Coalition Raises $3 Million in Abortion Access Efforts for Hollywood Studio Workers
Showrunners have now raised $3 million for the National Network of Abortion Funds in an effort to protect abortion access for production employees in abortion-hostile states. In a letter on Friday, the coalition — which is comprised of nearly 1,500 television showrunners, creators and directors — also announced it had made progress with each of the major studios (Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery) toward implementing abortion safety protocols for all employees in these states.
‘Stranger Things’ Is Netflix’s Only Original Show Among Its 10 Most In-Demand Series | Charts
The streaming service had better luck with its movies in August. The most in-demand show available to stream on Netflix in August was “Stranger Things,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. “Stranger Things” had...
‘Strange World': Disney Heads to a Colorful Sci-Fi World With a Family Split Apart
Disney’s next animated film, “Strange World” is coming out this Thanksgiving, and “Big Hero 6” director Don Hall and “Raya and the Last Dragon” writer Qui Nguyen appeared at D23 Expo in Anaheim to provide a look at the new trailer. The trailer...
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is really glad Hollywood shot down his idea for a Hitman movie
Before Guardians of the Galaxy, there was Agent 47, but Hollywood didn't think he was up for it. James Gunn has had a very solid run over the past decade, highlighted by the hit Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which he co-wrote and directed. Recently on Twitter he revealed that the first GotG was this close to not happening as it did, because Gunn wanted to do a Hitman movie instead.
‘The Woman King’ Film Review: Viola Davis Rules in Fresh and Meaningful Action Film
At first pass, “The Woman King” recalls those classic Disney animated fables. Though inspired by real-life warriors who guarded the Kingdom of Dahomey in 19th-century West Africa, the film hits many familiar notes: Ancient mythical land! Palace intrigue! Rebellious orphan! Tough-love mentors! Coming of age! Prince charming! Wicked villain! Good vs. evil showdown! It’s just that here, the tropes aren’t metaphors at all and the story isn’t an allegory.
