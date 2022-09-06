ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia jumps Ohio St. to No. 2 in AP poll; Alabama on top

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Georgia rode a dominating performance against Oregon to move to No. 2 in the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the regular season, sending Ohio State to No. 3.

Alabama stayed at No. 1, earning 44 of 63 first-place votes. Georgia, with its 49-3 thrashing of Oregon, gained 17 first-place votes and moved up one spot in the poll released Tuesday. Despite a lukewarm first half in their defeat of Notre Dame, the Buckeyes received the other two first-place votes.

Rising four spots to No. 4 was Michigan while Clemson fell one spot to No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Texas A&M, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern California.

The Irish fell from No. 5 with their 21-10 loss to Ohio State. The Trojans jumped four spots after their 66-14 win over Rice to open the Lincoln Riley era in Los Angeles.

Florida moved into the top 25 at No. 12 after its impressive 29-26 over Utah in the first game under new head coach Billy Napier. The Utes dropped six places to No. 13.

Also debuting in the top 25 this week is Tennessee (No. 24). This is the first ranking for the Volunteers under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

With its loss, Oregon plummeted from No. 11 all the way out of the top 25.

Also dropping out of the poll was Cincinnati -- a College Football Playoff team last season -- which was ranked No. 23 in the preseason poll. The Bearcats' streak of 45 straight top 25 appearances was snapped after losing to Arkansas, which moved up three spots to No. 16.

In all, the Southeastern Conference has eight teams in the top 25.

The rest of the Top 25:

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State

15. Miami

16. Arkansas

17. Pittsburgh

18. N.C. State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston

--Field Level Media

