Four Eastern Shore players strike it rich in Maryland Lottery

Four Eastern Shore players ended their week a little richer thanks to the Maryland Lottery.

A Salisbury player was the big winner on the Shore with with $26,176. The Racetrax ticket, which remained unclaimed as of Tuesday, was sold Sept. 2 at Truitt Street Goose Creek at 111 Truitt Street in Salisbury, Maryland Lottery said in a release.

Another Racetrax ticket was also sold in Salisbury, giving that player $15,616.50. That ticket was sold at the Chicken Man store at 824 Snow Hill Road.

Players in Salisbury and Ocean City each won $10,000 in Maryland Lottery drawings from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. In Salisbury, the winning $10,000 Lucky ticket was sold at Hobbs Road Station, 31373 Old Ocean City Road, while in Ocean City, the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket was sold at Ocean’s Market at 14107 Coastal Highway.

The week's biggest winners, however, were from Chesapeake City, Windsor Mill and Silver Spring.

A player in Chesapeake City won $1,000 a day for life, another in Windsor Mill won $1 million playing Powerball and a Multi-Match player in Silver Spring hit the game’s jackpot for $530,000.

In all, 42 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Sept. 4, and the Lottery paid nearly $37.5 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

