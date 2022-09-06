ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Four Eastern Shore players strike it rich in Maryland Lottery

By Kamleshkumar Desai, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWH4f_0hkPcJ5o00

Four Eastern Shore players ended their week a little richer thanks to the Maryland Lottery.

A Salisbury player was the big winner on the Shore with with $26,176. The Racetrax ticket, which remained unclaimed as of Tuesday, was sold Sept. 2 at Truitt Street Goose Creek at 111 Truitt Street in Salisbury, Maryland Lottery said in a release.

Another Racetrax ticket was also sold in Salisbury, giving that player $15,616.50. That ticket was sold at the Chicken Man store at 824 Snow Hill Road.

Players in Salisbury and Ocean City each won $10,000 in Maryland Lottery drawings from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. In Salisbury, the winning $10,000 Lucky ticket was sold at Hobbs Road Station, 31373 Old Ocean City Road, while in Ocean City, the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket was sold at Ocean’s Market at 14107 Coastal Highway.

The week's biggest winners, however, were from Chesapeake City, Windsor Mill and Silver Spring.

A player in Chesapeake City won $1,000 a day for life, another in Windsor Mill won $1 million playing Powerball and a Multi-Match player in Silver Spring hit the game’s jackpot for $530,000.

In all, 42 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Sept. 4, and the Lottery paid nearly $37.5 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

WHAT'S GOING THERE:Pizza Hut returning to Salisbury, Harrison's expanding in Ocean City

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Maryland Restaurant Week Returns September 16

Per Maryland Restaurant Week: Maryland Restaurant Week is back for its third year, kicking off September 16th. For ten days, we’re bringing all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support our industry. Participating restaurants may offer special menus, discounts or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, or carryout.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Kent Island picks up the win in American Corner

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Kent Island defeated Colonel Richardson in a final of 42-7 on Friday night. Kent Island came out of the gate red hot with Kasey Heath punching it in for 6. Heath would pick up 2 more TD’s in the first half. Kent Island would go into halftime...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. Kicks Off Taste the Beaches

September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm! “Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, […]
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake City, MD
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury, MD
Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Snow Hill, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Ocean City, MD
Lifestyle
City
Windsor Mill, MD
doctorofcredit.com

[MD only] APGFCU $100/$200 Checking Bonus

Update 9/10/22: There is a $200 bonus for teachers and school staff. Availability: You must live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Harford or Cecil County or certain areas in Middle River, Maryland. Direct deposit required: Yes, monthly direct deposits totaling at least $200. Additional requirements: Online banking &...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting

SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Shore#The Lottery#Ocean S Market#Coastal Highway#Powerball#Multi
WMDT.com

Back to School Boxing Explosion coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Get excited if you’re into boxing because a tournament is coming right here to Salisbury tomorrow afternoon. That’s the Back to School Boxing Explosion 2022, a one-time event. 47 ABC spoke with an organizer, Coach Ralph who tells us the event will feature 15...
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 8

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Cooler air temperatures will start lowering water temperatures this month and fish behavior will begin to change, for the better in most cases. Freshwater fish will become more active during the day, summer migrants to the Chesapeake and coastal bays will begin to feel the urge to move south, and fall migrations of offshore ocean species will begin.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WBOC

Expect Delays For New Bay Bridge Span

KENT ISLAND, Md. - Plans for the new span for the Bay Bridge are expected to delay five years. People in Queen Anne's county are learning more about plans to possibly build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge span onto Kent Island. However, it appears it will be a slow process.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Man charged in Georgetown baseball bat beating

A Georgetown man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he beat a man with a baseball bat at the Royal Farms in Georgetown. Police had sought Kevin Shorter, 24, after the Sept. 7 assault at the Royal Farms on Route 13 in which police said Shorter beat another man, 38, with a baseball bat. The victim was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
GEORGETOWN, DE
phillyvoice.com

Father drowns, son rescued at unguarded Ocean City beach

A Lackawanna County man died Thursday in Ocean City after he and his son were pulled from the ocean along a beach near 12th Street, officials said. There were no lifeguards working at the beach. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, was swimming with his 21-year-old son when the two men...
OCEAN CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

4K+
Followers
866
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy