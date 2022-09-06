Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Lunch with first responders
Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, left, talks with Ben Miller, 8, of Sidney, while eating lunch at Christian Academy Schools on Friday, Sept. 9. The Sidney firefighters, Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers and Sidney police were invited to eat with students to show the school’s appreciation for first responders. Christian Academy Schools held the appreciation day as closely as possible to Patriot Day, which is on Sunday, Sept. 11. Ben is the son of Karen and Mark Miller.
Sidney Daily News
Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant
SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received information in August 2022 from concerned citizens regarding the possible drug activity at 1167 Fairmont Drive, Sidney. After receiving this information, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation and conducted surveillance over an extended period of time. A search...
Sidney Daily News
Pre Patriot Day
Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, talks with Jackson Hagood, 8, of Sidney, during a first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9. Jackson is the son of Beth and JP Hagood.
Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s first lady helps kick off campaign
BOTKINS – The Shelby County United Way kicked off its 2022 campaign “United for Impact” on Sept. 8 at The Palazzo event venue in Botkins with multiple speakers, including Fran DeWine, the first lady of Ohio, who talked about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program in Ohio.
Sidney Daily News
Macy joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has welcomed Mandy Macy to their care team as a hospice aide. Macy attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center to earn her credential as a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). She has 11 years of experience as an STNA and loves her career. Macy explained...
Sidney Daily News
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month
DAYTON – Community Blood Center will help shine the light on September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the critical need for a diverse blood supply with the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Sept. 12-17 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. Make an appointment online at...
Sidney Daily News
Truck crashes into train
SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a train crash Thursday, Sept. 8, around 6 p.m. on a property on South Vandemark Road. According to the report from the police department, officers were notified that a truck had driven into a train. Once in the area, they discovered the crash happened on the property at 725 S. Vandemark Road. The set of tracks are owned by Cargill and are used to load the trains near the large grain bins.
Sidney Daily News
Crown Equipment recognizes 86 employees for 25 years of service
NEW BREMEN – Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2,000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Among the attractions planned for the Merchants and Trades Days are a balloon ascension and parachute leap by the LeRoy Sisters and a menagerie from the clouds. The latter is something new and different. ————— Misses Emma and Maude Haslup, Nellie McNutt,...
Sidney Daily News
Shultz Huber & Associates announces promotions
ST. MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant. Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from...
Sidney Daily News
Tours planned for Ohio Open Doors program
SIDNEY — Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, The Monumental Building and The Spot Restaurant will be participating in Ohio Open Doors on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. They will open their doors for tours as a part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event. Peoples Federal Savings and Loan...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney holds on, beats Vandalia-Butler 12-6
VANDALIA — A week after an explosive offensive battle, Sidney fought with Vandalia-Butler in a defensive battle on Friday. The Yellow Jackets’ defense came up with the most stops in crucial situations. Sidney survived a challenge in the second half and beat the Aviators 12-6 at Memorial Stadium...
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, WMVR to carry Newark Catholic at Fort Loramie
Central Ohio media have billed the Friday night clash between Fort Loramie (2-1) and Newark Catholic (1-0) as the state’s premier weekend battle in Division VII. Another outlet stuck out its neck “before the season even started” and said that Week 4 in Shelby County could be a preview of a state-semifinal.
Sidney Daily News
Vera Events
Vera Events Owner Emily Neu, left, and her daughter, Allison Detty, both of Sidney, stand in front of Vera Events. Vera Events is a new venue space available to rent in downtown Sidney. Vera’s can hold 100-175 people. It’s the perfect place for bridal showers, birthday parties, banquets, corporate training events, small weddings or large family gatherings. Vera’s is the only local place that offers boho picnic packages for a unique outdoor experience. In addition to picnics and the downtown rental space, Vera Event Rentals, LLC offers dcor, linens and other items for rent. Visit www.veraeventrentals.com or call 937-419-0406 for more information.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Russia boys golf beats Fort Loramie
Russia’s Ross Fiessinger tees off during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Fort Loramie on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster. The Raiders won 161-167. Russia improved to 6-0 in SCAL play with the victory while Fort Loramie fell to 5-1. Felix Francis led Russia with a 37 while Fiessinger and Xavier Phlipot each shot 41 and Dom Francis shot 42. In the below photo, Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas chips during Thursday’s match. Ballas shot 39 while Noah Mannier shot 42 and Beau Schafer and Jack Cotner each shot 43.
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Little Brown Jug turns 66
It all began to in the final week of the 1956 high school football season, the first for former Ohio State star Ollie Cline as Sidney’s head coach. His Yellow Jackets went to Greenville and prevailed 20-6 to bring home a new traveling trinket, the Little Brown Jug. Last Friday the journey was repeated as the visitors sought to retain the Jug, which they did 49-48 in exciting walkoff fashion in double overtime.
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Fort Loramie can’t keep up with Newark Catholic
FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie couldn’t keep up with Newark Catholic on Friday and lost 27-9 at Redskin Stadium. The Green Wave drove down on the opening drive and scored when Miller Hutchison threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hackett. The Redskins drove into the red zone...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Lehman Catholic earns 4th win in a week
DeGRAFF — Lehman Catholic started the season with a strong nonconference schedule to try and better prepare for its Three Rivers Conference slate. It appears to have been a good strategy. The Cavaliers beat Riverside 24-26, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 on Thursday to win their second consecutive TRC match and...
