I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Yoan Moncada not in lineup for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moncada is being replaced at third base by Josh Harrison versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 350 plate appearances this season, Moncada has a .208 batting average with a .614 OPS, 9 home...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Sunday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Eddie Rosario in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario will sit out Sunday's game while Marcell Ozuna starts in left field and bats eighth against the Mariners. Rosario has struggled this season, posting a career-low .184 batting average. He has...
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets not in lineup for White Sox Sunday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Gavin Sheets is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets is being replaced in right field by Andrew Vaughn versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 349 plate appearances this season, Sheets has a .245 batting average with a .715 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase sitting Sunday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 297 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .253 batting average with a .750...
numberfire.com
Matt Reynolds in Reds' Sunday lineup
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Reynolds is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. Our models project Reynolds for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Heim will catch for left-hander Martin Perez on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Trevor Richards and Toronto. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel sitting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will move to the bench on Sunday with Kevin Newman starting at shortstop. Newman will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Newman for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer not in Reds' lineup on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer is being replaced at third base by Spencer Steer versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 488 plate appearances this season, Farmer has a .266 batting average with a .718 OPS, 10 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Tommy Edman batting second on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edman will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul DeJong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Edman for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Allen will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Cal Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman batting seventh for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Newman will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Ben Gamel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Newman for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven will catch for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas starting Sunday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Rojas for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 14.2 FanDuel...
