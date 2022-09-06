Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Yoan Moncada not in lineup for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moncada is being replaced at third base by Josh Harrison versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 350 plate appearances this season, Moncada has a .208 batting average with a .614 OPS, 9 home...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Sunday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Eddie Rosario in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario will sit out Sunday's game while Marcell Ozuna starts in left field and bats eighth against the Mariners. Rosario has struggled this season, posting a career-low .184 batting average. He has...
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets not in lineup for White Sox Sunday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Gavin Sheets is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets is being replaced in right field by Andrew Vaughn versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 349 plate appearances this season, Sheets has a .245 batting average with a .715 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase sitting Sunday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 297 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .253 batting average with a .750...
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas starting Sunday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Rojas for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 14.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Diaz will move to the bench on Sunday with Brian Serven catching for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Serven for...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven will catch for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon batting fourth for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Randal Grichuk moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rodgers will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McMahon starting at second base. McMahon will bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Adam Frazier batting sixth on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Frazier will start at second base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Abraham Toro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Frazier for 7.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel sitting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will move to the bench on Sunday with Kevin Newman starting at shortstop. Newman will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Newman for 7.8...
