Effective: 2022-09-11 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Panhandle Florida, including the following county, Bay. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional significant rainfall is not expected over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Millville, Bay Harbor, Brannonville, College Station, Beacon Beach, Magnolia Beach, St Andrews State Park, Bayou George, Biltmore Beach and Gulf Lagoon Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO