Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson, northwestern Taylor and southwestern Madison Counties through 245 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Monticello to 14 miles east of St. Marks. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greenville, Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Iddo, Ebb, Lamont, Eridu, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City, Scanlon, Econfina, Wacissa Springs, Sirmans and Hampton Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Wakulla, south central Gadsden, Liberty, southwestern Leon and north central Franklin Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1152 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles east of Stonemill Creek, or 18 miles southeast of Blountstown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Telogia, East Camp, Jewel Fire Tower, Morgan Place, Vilas, Hosford, Jensen Place, Central City, Sanborn, Clio, Owens Bridge, Poplar Camp, Smith Creek, Kern, Wilma, Sumatra, Wetumpka, Nixon Garden, Bloxham and Twin Pole. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Leon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Leon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN GADSDEN...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...LEON AND SOUTHWESTERN GRADY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall are likely with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Gulf County in the Panhandle of Florida Western Franklin County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 1230 PM EDT/1130 AM CDT/. * At 1150 AM EDT/1050 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Port St. Joe, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastpoint, Apalachicola, Franklin, Nine Mile, Buck Siding, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Indian Pass, Tilton, Beverly, Green Point, Bay City, Howard Creek, Apalachicola Airport, Creels, Hays Place, Fort Gadsden and Willis Landing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Gulf, Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gulf; Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT/230 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Gulf. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT /230 PM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1125 AM CDT /1225 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wewahitchka, Chipola Cutoff and Dalkeith. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gadsden; Jefferson; Leon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EASTERN GADSDEN...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...LEON AND SOUTHWESTERN GRADY COUNTIES At 149 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Havana to 6 miles northeast of Tallahassee to 13 miles east of Florida A And M, moving east at 45 mph. A wind gust to 59 mph was recently measured in Northeast Tallahassee. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monticello, Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Cody, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Rocky Hill, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Drifton, Tallahassee Mall and Tallahassee Regional A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Panhandle Florida, including the following county, Bay. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional significant rainfall is not expected over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Millville, Bay Harbor, Brannonville, College Station, Beacon Beach, Magnolia Beach, St Andrews State Park, Bayou George, Biltmore Beach and Gulf Lagoon Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Decatur, Grady, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks; Decatur; Grady; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Gadsden, Jefferson, northeastern Leon, western Madison, southeastern Decatur, Grady, Thomas and southwestern Brooks Counties through 300 PM EDT At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cairo to 9 miles northeast of Havana to 13 miles southwest of Thomasville to near Monticello to 18 miles northwest of Perry. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Thomasville, Cairo, Havana, Tallahassee, Boston, Ochlocknee, Whigham, Greenville, Alma, Dillon, Everett, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Merrillville, Drifton, Calvary and Lovett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0