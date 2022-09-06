3 arrested after fight, stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Florence, according to police.

Tiffany Renee Dolford, 26, of Lamar, and Gabrielle Olivia Dolford, 24, of Darlington, were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Zachery Stuart Myers, 26, of Florence, was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Lawson Street for reports of a stabbing, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The three suspects allegedly went to the location to fight the victims, Brandt said. Tiffany Dolford and Gabrielle Dolford allegedly used sharp weapons to injure three victims. Myers allegedly threatened the victims with a gun.

The condition of the victims was not known.

Gabrielle Dolford was released Monday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond, according to Brandt. Tiffany Dolford and Myers were released on a $15,000 surety bond Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.