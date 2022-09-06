ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

3 arrested after fight, stabbing in Florence

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1kzk_0hkPZZMN00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Florence, according to police.

Tiffany Renee Dolford, 26, of Lamar, and Gabrielle Olivia Dolford, 24, of Darlington, were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Zachery Stuart Myers, 26, of Florence, was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News13 Crime Tracker News

Police were called just before 2 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Lawson Street for reports of a stabbing, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The three suspects allegedly went to the location to fight the victims, Brandt said. Tiffany Dolford and Gabrielle Dolford allegedly used sharp weapons to injure three victims. Myers allegedly threatened the victims with a gun.

Woman stabbed 6 times in fight at Conway restaurant, police say

The condition of the victims was not known.

Gabrielle Dolford was released Monday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond, according to Brandt. Tiffany Dolford and Myers were released on a $15,000 surety bond Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 14

David Moorefield
4d ago

Apparently no one told the victims it was going to be a knife fight. Can you believe they give out a $ 15K bond on premeditated assault with bodily injury! Guess the D.A. and Magistrates are more concerned with the criminals than the victims or the rest of us citizens. Back your police, they may save your life some day.

Reply(3)
6
J S Really
4d ago

Wait I have seen them before!!!! ON EVERY NEWS STORY REGARDING CRIME!! You figure it out!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, of Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged with murder in 2019 Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting in Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Rovay Alvon Dickson, 31, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Dickson was allegedly involved in a shooting on […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
City
Darlington, SC
City
Lamar, SC
Darlington, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

4 killed after car, train collide Saturday night in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were killed in Saturday night’s crash involving a car and a train in downtown Florence, Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no information about their condition was immediately available. Florence police said the crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
News19 WLTX

Lugoff shooting leaves one dead; suspect in custody

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday afternoon in Lugoff. On Friday evening, the sheriff's office sent out a press release with information about 36-year-old Trevor Polynice Samuel of Lugoff who was wanted in connection with the incident.
LUGOFF, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach woman charged with possessing explosive device

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman was charged with possessing an explosive device after a search at a home in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13. Krystal Raven Jaworski, 33, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device, multiple drug charges and violation of probation. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

6 arrested on multiple drug charges in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a search in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they searched a home on Candy Lane and found about a half-ounce of fentanyl, a quarter-pound of meth and at least one pound of marijuana. Jack […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

73K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy