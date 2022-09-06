ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Washington State
cnycentral.com

Here's where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The new COVID-19 booster shots that protect against the omicron variant are now available throughout Syracuse and Central New York. There are dozens of pharmacies carrying the bivalent shot and you can search for specific locations by zip code HERE on vaccines.gov. New Yorkers 12 years...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Main suspect in theft of guns in Utica arrested in Herkimer

Syracuse, NY — A man wanted for crimes in Utica was arrested in Herkimer on Thursday. The Utica Warrants Unit received information that 22-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Herkimer police responded and chased down Linen until they caught him. Linen was wanted for two outstanding burglary...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cicero man charged after ramming truck into Justice Center's overhead door

Syracuse, NY — A Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his truck into the Justice Center’s overhead door twice in one day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday just after 2 a.m. deputies monitoring the Justice Center’s security surveillance system observed 32-year-old Kevin Somer intentionally ramming his pick-up truck into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door then fled the scene.
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Multiple crews battle fire in East Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene for a fire that broke out at the Walgreens in East Syracuse. The first call came in around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a reported fire at the Walgreens on Kirkville Road and Kinne Street. Members from our station...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace makes beds for community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Volunteers with the Syracuse Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace participated in the Bunks Across America effort this weekend. The volunteers helped to build at least 40 beds in the parking lot of the South Side Innovation Center on South Salina Street in Syracuse on Saturday, September 10.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
cnycentral.com

This week starts out summery then slowly transitions to feeling more like fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday turned out to be a fairly wet day with cloud cover, occasional to at times steady rain showers and cooler than average temperatures. Heading back to work and the kids going back to school on Monday it will still be a bit wet at times, but temperatures should warm above average and still feeling pretty humid as well.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse football vs. UCONN: What to watch for in Week 2

Syracuse, N.Y. — What do you think of when you hear the phrase Syracuse vs. UCONN? For me personally it sparks memories of a game played on hardwood in the spring of 2009. One that took six overtimes and a couple of walk-on cameos to decide. Three years later...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse football begins season 2-0 for the first time since 2018 (recap)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 2-0 to start the season for the first time in four years. The Orange never let the UConn Huskies stand a chance, beating their old Big East rival 48-14. Orange Quarterback Garrett Shrader had a dominant performance, completing 20 of 23 passes, ending with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns.
SYRACUSE, NY

