Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Sculpture exhibition memorializes lives lost on 9/11
LOS ANGELES — Twenty years ago renowned sculpture artist, A. Thomas Schomberg, began working on a piece to memorialize the lives lost on 9/11. His sculptures explore the many emotions surrounding the attack. The exhibit: 9/11 Sculptures, Vignettes of Emotion, is on display at Holocaust Museum LA. Tickets are available here.
spectrumnews1.com
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. The National Weather Service issued a flood...
spectrumnews1.com
Intersection dedicated in honor of late jazz legend Barbara Morrison
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Leimert Park intersection was dedicated Saturday as Barbara Morrison Square in honor of the late, legendary jazz singer — coinciding with the anniversary of her birth and the inaugural edition of the Barbara Morrison Jazz & Blues Music Festival. Councilwoman Heather Hutt, whose...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County health director touts safety of new COVID booster shots
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County’s public health director Thursday touted the safety of a newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets the omicron variant of the virus, comparing the adjustments in the shot to those performed annually for the flu vaccine to address new strains of the illness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Del Taco unveils new fresh look and menu item
LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Del Taco is rolling out a new look – and menu item. The Lake Forest-based Mexican-American quick-serve restaurant has dumped its dominant red, white, green, and yellow look for a more contemporary, vibrant light green, grey, white and yellow appearance. Last week, the company unveiled...
spectrumnews1.com
LA-area officials mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles and California officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death — and celebrating the life — of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades. What You Need To...
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect shot, killed by LAPD in Westlake area
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
spectrumnews1.com
Deadly fire southeast of Hemet grows to more than 27,000 acres
HEMET, Calif. (CNS) — Heavy rain and strong winds from an incoming storm Friday are expected to create dangerous conditions countywide, affecting the areas around the Fairview Fire near Hemet in particular. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning starting Friday for Riverside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
No official timeline on closure of Men’s Central Jail
On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men’s Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn’t have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
spectrumnews1.com
Accusers sue church, ex-leader, others over alleged abuses
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The La Luz Del Mundo church, its convicted former leader and several additional church members were sued Thursday by five women who allege the ex-church head sexually abused them with the help of the others. The women are identified only as Jane Doe 1-5 in...
Comments / 0