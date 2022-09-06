Read full article on original website
Shelton State hosts sickle cell blood drive
TUSCALOOSA – September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the Eta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha has partnered with the American Red Cross to raise awareness and get more blood for those struggling with the disease. The annual Sickle Cell Blood Drive was Wednesday, Sept. 7,...
Hale County hosts 15th annual disaster drill
GREENSBORO – More than 500 Hale County residents gathered in Greensboro on Thursday, Sept. 8 as part of a severe weather preparedness drill. The drill brought together 52 agencies from seven counties and offered instruction on important safety procedures. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency organized the event, which involved police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
WVUA 23 Mock Newscast Sign-Up
This page is for University of Alabama students who want to sign up for a mock newscast, no experience necessary. Please click the link below to see available days and times. On the day of your newscast, arrive on time and dress professionally. You will go to the Digital Media Center in Bryant-Denny Stadium which is located by Gate 61. When you arrive, please ask for News Director Kay Norred. If you have any issues, call 205-348-7000.
Organizations collecting board games for Pickens County first graders
Board games bring families together, even if it’s Monopoly. This year, the Helping Families Initiative in Alabama and 24th District Attorney’s Office are teaming up so families can experience that joy together. The Family First – Board Game Drive is encouraging residents, businesses and churches to donate board...
The Queen’s legacy: Alabama professor highlights Elizabeth II’s impact
TUSCALOOSA – People all over the world are mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 after more than 70 years on the British throne. In all those years, she’s certainly made an impact, including in Tuscaloosa. University of Alabama British History Professor Lucy Kaufman Kaufman lived in...
Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick announces retirement
Changes are coming to Stillman College. On Thursday the school announced that Stillman President Cynthia Warrick will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. She said she’s proud of everything she’s achieved at the small liberal arts college in her five years as president, including resolving financial challenges and increasing student engagement.
Alabama State Troopers: Labor Day weekend sees 10 traffic fatalities
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated 10 traffic-related fatalities over the Labor Day weekend. There were zero marine-related fatalities. This year, the Labor Day travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. During that time, there were eight deadly crashes...
Northport City Council considers water/sewer increases, controversial development
NORTHPORT – After a year’s time, the proposed Hunter Creek Townhomes are back on Northport City Council members’ desks. Thursday, Sept. 9, was the first reading of the newly revised proposed townhome development. The development got voted down in January because of an unfavorable recommendation and unhappy...
Tuscaloosa City School Board discusses budget, 5-year plan
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education has begun discussing the five-year capital plan and the 2022-2023 fiscal budget. The board is currently proposing a budget of $252 million, but that number is expected to rise. That number includes a 4% pay raise for all employees and an increase in some step raises. It also includes buying 36 new school buses for $3.6 million.
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 7, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Marcus Jones, 28, is last known to be living in the area of 38th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Jones is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge. Jaelyn Weatherspoon, 24, is last known to be living...
