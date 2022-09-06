This page is for University of Alabama students who want to sign up for a mock newscast, no experience necessary. Please click the link below to see available days and times. On the day of your newscast, arrive on time and dress professionally. You will go to the Digital Media Center in Bryant-Denny Stadium which is located by Gate 61. When you arrive, please ask for News Director Kay Norred. If you have any issues, call 205-348-7000.

