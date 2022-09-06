Ankeny Sports Notebook: Ankeny football topples Centennial, girls cross country teams compete

No. 3 Ankeny football topples Centennial on Friday

The Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial football teams reignited their rivalry once again when the two met Friday night.

The Hawks hosted the Jaguars on Sept. 2 and defeated Centennial 17-10.

The game was close throughout the first half, scoreless through the first quarter and tied at 10 at halftime. Ankeny scored a touchdown in the third quarter to grab the win.

Senior quarterback JJ Kohl had a good game to lead the Hawks, finishing 17-for-26 for 212 yards and one touchdown.

Senior receiver Maddox Ward had the receiving touchdown, finishing the day with one reception for 17 yards.

Senior Jamison Patton had a strong game as well, rushing three times for 23 yards and a touchdown and also catching eight receptions for 118 yards to lead all receivers. He also led the defense with seven total tackles.

Senior running back Easton Miller led the Jaguars, scoring the team’s lone touchdown. Miller finished the day with 10 rushes for 44 yards and a touchdown as well as one reception for 11 yards. He also recorded 7.5 total tackles, including one sack.

Junior quarterback Trenton Smith went 7-for-16 for 35 yards and also rushed eight times for 40 yards.

Junior running back Elijah Miller led the running backs with 16 rushes for 89 yards while senior Brody Targarrt led the defense with 9.5 total tackles.

Ankeny will next take on Dowling Catholic at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Ankeny City Stadium while Centennial faces Waukee at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Waukee Stadium.

Girls cross country runs at Ames

The Centennial and Ankeny girls cross country teams competed at the Kirk Schmaltz Invite on Sept. 1 with varying results.

In a field of 11 teams, the Jaguars placed first overall with 54 team points while the Hawks came in third with 98 points. Valley was second, scoring 75 points.

Senior Rondi Quass led the Jaguars, placing fifth with a time of 18:39.2 while sophomore Anika Mohrhauser followed in seventh, finishing with a time of 18:50.7.

Sophomores Bella Hodges and Julia Flick and freshman Kylee Patterson also placed in the top 20. Hodges grabbed 13th with a time of 19:40.1, Flick was 14th with a time of 19:40.7 and Patterson rounded out the top 20 in 15th with a time of 19:51.

Leading the way for Ankeny was sophomore Drew Beason, who placed ninth with a time of 19:27.4.

Sophomore Lauren Jackson and senior Brylee Moyer also placed in the top 20, with Jackson in 18th and Moyer in 20th. Jackson ran a time of 19:52.9 while Moyer finished with a time of 20:00.4.

The Jaguars will next compete at the Cedar Rapids Invitational at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course while the Hawks will run at the Bobcat Invite at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Marshalltown Community College.