Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man killed in Monday morning fire identified

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 5 days ago

A man killed in a Monday morning fire in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood has been named by the Caddo Coroner's Office.

Emiliano Rodriguez, 63, was found inside a burning home in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place just before 9:30 a.m. Labor Day. Firefighters pulled Rodriguez out the home after reports of one individual being inside the residence. Once pulled to safety first responders began performing life-saving measures.

Rodriguez was transport to Ochsner LSU Health where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Shreveport Fire Department said he was the only person inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Shreveport Times | The Times

