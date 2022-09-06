ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
seattlemedium.com

Harrell Announces Three Finalists For Chief Of Police

Three finalists will participate in a televised candidate question and answer session on September 15 to answer community questions. On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the three finalists for the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department: Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

How Photos Can Help Combat Memory Loss

Active Aging Presented by Public Health Seattle-King County. Aging brings many changes to our mental, emotional, and physical lives; unfortunately, memory loss is one of these experiences. Whether your memory loss is minimal or severe, forgetting the names of people and places you care about can be painful. However, using photographs to recall events is one way that you can help trigger those forgotten memories.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy