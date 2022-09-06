Read full article on original website
Related
seattlemedium.com
Harrell Announces Three Finalists For Chief Of Police
Three finalists will participate in a televised candidate question and answer session on September 15 to answer community questions. On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the three finalists for the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department: Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.
seattlemedium.com
How Photos Can Help Combat Memory Loss
Active Aging Presented by Public Health Seattle-King County. Aging brings many changes to our mental, emotional, and physical lives; unfortunately, memory loss is one of these experiences. Whether your memory loss is minimal or severe, forgetting the names of people and places you care about can be painful. However, using photographs to recall events is one way that you can help trigger those forgotten memories.
Comments / 0