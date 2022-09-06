ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Gators ranked No. 18 in AP poll after loss to Kentucky

Florida was ranked No. 18 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon. The Gators fell six spots in the national rankings after suffering their first loss of the season, a 26-16 defeat against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida vs. Kentucky football: Billy Napier says Gators 'didn't earn the right to win' against Wildcats

After knocking off Utah in Week 1, the Florida Gators rolled into Week 2 with a target on their backs as the college football's No. 12 team. However, they fell to SEC East rival Kentucky 26-16 Saturday in The Swamp. UF head coach Billy Napier treated the loss as a life lesson, particularly for quarterback Anthony Richardson. It came down to execution all around, but Napier shouldered the blame.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Baylor vs BYU Key Takeaways

Here are the major takeaways from Baylor's 26-20 2OT loss to BYU in Provo. BYU is a legit top 10 team and CFP contender. The Cougars have talent and depth at basically every position group to go toe to toe with the best in the nation. Baylor is not the only team they will have the opportunity to prove that against. The visit Oregon, Notre Dame, Stanford and Boise State while hosting East Carolina and Arkansas.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Notebook: Napier discusses late fourth-down gamble, injuries

GAINESVILLE — With three seconds remaining in the first half of Louisiana’s game against Ohio on Sept. 16 last year, Billy Napier called for the Ragin’ Cajuns to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with three seconds remaining in the second quarter of a game his team led 14-7 as opposed to just attempting a field goal. Louisiana scored.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier questioned after Florida Gators loss to Kentucky

Florida football will tumble several spots in this week's AP Top 25 following Saturday night's home loss to Kentucky, which resulted in numerous questions surrounding coaching decisions from Billy Napier and the overall play from quarterback Anthony Richardson. One of college football's top players in Week 1, Richardson struggled in his second career home start, completing 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions while being held to four yards rushing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

What Coach Whittingham had to say after the game

The Utes took care of business on Saturday. They won comfortably, 73-7, over the SUU as the T-Birds were simply outmatched in this one. It was a short game for the starting units with the second and third stringers getting a lot of work in the second half. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
nomadlawyer.org

7 Thrilling Places In Salt Lake You Must Visit

Salt Lake City is a beautiful place to visit if you are visiting the Utah area. Its most famous landmark is the Salt Lake Temple, which is used by Mormons to renew their faith and build strong relationships. This impressive structure is open for tourists year-round, but you must be a member of the Mormon Church to enter.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
jacobbarlow.com

The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
PROVO, UT
