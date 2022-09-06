Read full article on original website
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Gators ranked No. 18 in AP poll after loss to Kentucky
Florida was ranked No. 18 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon. The Gators fell six spots in the national rankings after suffering their first loss of the season, a 26-16 defeat against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night in Gainesville.
Florida vs. Kentucky football: Billy Napier says Gators 'didn't earn the right to win' against Wildcats
After knocking off Utah in Week 1, the Florida Gators rolled into Week 2 with a target on their backs as the college football's No. 12 team. However, they fell to SEC East rival Kentucky 26-16 Saturday in The Swamp. UF head coach Billy Napier treated the loss as a life lesson, particularly for quarterback Anthony Richardson. It came down to execution all around, but Napier shouldered the blame.
'It’s completely on me': Richardson puts blame on himself after ugly loss to Kentucky
GAINESVILLE — Immediately after Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson received the snap on first-and-10 from the Kentucky 39-yard line with 3:35 left in the third quarter, he pivoted to his right and began his throwing motion. But as soon as Richardson fired off a pass in the direction of...
Baylor vs BYU Key Takeaways
Here are the major takeaways from Baylor's 26-20 2OT loss to BYU in Provo. BYU is a legit top 10 team and CFP contender. The Cougars have talent and depth at basically every position group to go toe to toe with the best in the nation. Baylor is not the only team they will have the opportunity to prove that against. The visit Oregon, Notre Dame, Stanford and Boise State while hosting East Carolina and Arkansas.
Notebook: Napier discusses late fourth-down gamble, injuries
GAINESVILLE — With three seconds remaining in the first half of Louisiana’s game against Ohio on Sept. 16 last year, Billy Napier called for the Ragin’ Cajuns to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with three seconds remaining in the second quarter of a game his team led 14-7 as opposed to just attempting a field goal. Louisiana scored.
247Sports
Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier questioned after Florida Gators loss to Kentucky
Florida football will tumble several spots in this week's AP Top 25 following Saturday night's home loss to Kentucky, which resulted in numerous questions surrounding coaching decisions from Billy Napier and the overall play from quarterback Anthony Richardson. One of college football's top players in Week 1, Richardson struggled in his second career home start, completing 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions while being held to four yards rushing.
espn700sports.com
Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more
Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say after the game
The Utes took care of business on Saturday. They won comfortably, 73-7, over the SUU as the T-Birds were simply outmatched in this one. It was a short game for the starting units with the second and third stringers getting a lot of work in the second half. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference.
kjzz.com
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
Easton Oliverson undergoes surgery after hospital setback
Utah little league baseball player Easton Oliverson underwent surgery Friday after suffering a setback while recovering in the hospital.
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
Utah’s big game hunting season gets underway, conflicts already starting
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
KUTV
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
nomadlawyer.org
7 Thrilling Places In Salt Lake You Must Visit
Salt Lake City is a beautiful place to visit if you are visiting the Utah area. Its most famous landmark is the Salt Lake Temple, which is used by Mormons to renew their faith and build strong relationships. This impressive structure is open for tourists year-round, but you must be a member of the Mormon Church to enter.
Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
247Sports
