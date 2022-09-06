Read full article on original website
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, and Bridgeport close pools for season, prepare for fall events
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall may not officially arrive until Sept. 22, but the end of the summer swimming season has come and gone. City officials say it was a successful season despite some weather challenges, but fall events will continue to provide fun family activities. “It was...
WVNews
Corridor H Parsons-to-Davis public info workshop set Monday by West Virginia DOH
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold a public informational workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County. The project...
WVNews
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, sets event for Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County will feature singer-songwriter Chris Haddox and artist, potter and jewelry maker Lisa Giuliani at Artist After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. The community is invited. Light refreshments will also be served.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Clerk's office finishes resolving redistricting challenges
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After months of dealing with redistricting issues during an election year, the Marion County Clerk’s Office believes it has finally straightened out all of the problems ahead of the general election. Due to the results of the 2020 census, voting district lines across...
WVNews
Coronation opens West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gray skies were predominant and raindrops fell on Clarksburg Saturday, but residents still surrounded the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival’s downtown stage to applaud the annual event’s return. Though the annual golf tournament and Youth Block Party were held Friday, the coronations...
WVNews
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
WVNews
Second Senior S.K.I.P. Day scheduled at Lewis County Senior Center
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Senior Center will host its second of three Senior S.K.I.P. Days from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This will be a Zumba Gold-a-thon event, with other activities for participants as well.
WVNews
Birth announcements
CORDIAL — A daughter, Kollyns Kay Cordial, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Aug. 31, 2022, to Shiana Cordial (Sanders) and Corey Cordial of Rock Cave. Maternal grandparents are Rich and Missie Sanders of Rock Cave. Paternal grandparents are Tina and David Cordial of Rock Cave. Great-grandparents are Richard Sanders and Darlene Marsh of Rock Cave.
WVNews
Bport 22 mid line attack.JPG
PHILIPPI, W.Va. W(V News) — State player of the year Skylar Yates may have graduated, but as…
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Albert Wright hopes to make care more affordable, accessible through Peak Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine, wants Peak Health to become the iPhone of health insurance providers. Just like the iPhone replaced countless devices — the landline phone, the camera, the MP3 player, the pedometer — Peak Health aims to replace many of the variables crowding the modern health care landscape with one streamlined system, Wright said.
WVNews
Grading the Mountaineers: WVU vs. Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. Atmosphere — Saturday started with somber news. Former Mountaineer head coach Frank Cignetti passed away earlier in the day at the age of 84. WVU did a nice job of recognizing his loss. Cignetti didn’t have great success in his four seasons leading West Virginia (17-27 from 1976-79), but he was a driving force in the construction of new Mountaineer Field, which was a major factor in the program’s turnaround. Cignetti had better on-field success while the head coach at Division II Indiana (Pa.) University, where he posted a 182-50-1 record in 20 seasons, which ultimately earned him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
WVNews
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Public Library opens registration for early childhood reading program
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Starting this week, the Marion County Public Library System will offer its fall reading program for early childhood, giving young children the chance to polish their reading and communication skills before entering kindergarten. Three separate programs — one for babies, one for toddlers, and...
WVNews
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton Kansas Postgame 9/10/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton bounced back wih a huge game against Kansas. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Lewis County splits doubleheader with Pocahontas County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Pocahontas County on Saturday for a soccer doubleheader with the Warriors downing the Minutemaids 5-3 in the girls game while the Minutemen cruised to an 8-0 win in the boys contest. The Warriors got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to...
WVNews
Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
The Kansas Jayhawks top the West Virginia Mountaineers, 55-42, in overtime. Kansas, who starts the 2022 college football season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, were led by QB Jalon Daniels’ 3 TD passes. For WVU, who begin 0-2 for the first time since 1979, had QB JT Daniels throw for 355 YDS, 3 TD & 1 INT.
WVNews
WVU better take Kansas seriously
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
WVNews
WVU Football Sam James
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
