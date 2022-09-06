MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. Atmosphere — Saturday started with somber news. Former Mountaineer head coach Frank Cignetti passed away earlier in the day at the age of 84. WVU did a nice job of recognizing his loss. Cignetti didn’t have great success in his four seasons leading West Virginia (17-27 from 1976-79), but he was a driving force in the construction of new Mountaineer Field, which was a major factor in the program’s turnaround. Cignetti had better on-field success while the head coach at Division II Indiana (Pa.) University, where he posted a 182-50-1 record in 20 seasons, which ultimately earned him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO