MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -A spectacular musical biography of a legendary American singer-songwriter is now on stage at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll. The production follows Williams’ rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at just twenty-nine years old. Along the way, indelible songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Move It on Over” and “Hey, Good Lookin’,” provide great resonance amid the context of his life.

MOUNT CARROLL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO