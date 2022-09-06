Read full article on original website
New event Patriot Hunts Riverfest launches in LeClaire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new event called Patriot Hunts River Fest that will be held this weekend along LeClaire Levee. It is a fundraiser for a group called Patriot Hunts. Their mission is to help veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders enjoy the outdoors. Wendy Bloomingdale talks...
Crow Valley Dental Care to host Free Dentistry Day Saturday
Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday
NAMI Walks fundraiser to step off Sept. 17
BETTENDORF,, Iowa (KWQC) -The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be hosting their annual fundraising event NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf. Lori Leipold talks about all aspect of the...
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17
Keeping kids on track academically post-COVID
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -As parents contemplate the second full school year after the onset of COVID, what should we do to ensure our kids are academically on track?. Jill Vokt, of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf outlines some issues parents should consider to enable them to be better advocates and find education help for their children, if necessary.
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
School board candidates forum for East Moline, Moline, Rock Island
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For all things artistic in the Quad Cities, head down to the Figge this weekend as the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair celebrates its 69th year. Kyle Kiel from KWQC-TV6 reports live from outside the Figge Art Museum where the fall show will get underway.
Muscatine animal control, humane society rescue 23 cats from home
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine animal control, humane society, and police department rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday. A Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded Thursday to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a home, according to a media release. According to police, after an investigation, officers determined a...
Hank Williams: Lost Highway on stage through Sept. 18
MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -A spectacular musical biography of a legendary American singer-songwriter is now on stage at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll. The production follows Williams’ rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at just twenty-nine years old. Along the way, indelible songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Move It on Over” and “Hey, Good Lookin’,” provide great resonance amid the context of his life.
Iowa releases spring standardized test results for public school children grades 3-11
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The State of Iowa released test score data Wednesday from standardized tests given to public school students last spring. The results from the 2021-22 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) show signs of recovery, but still some set-backs after remote learning and school disruptions from COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Education says students in grades 3-8 mainly returned to pre-pandemic levels in English and language arts. The results for eleventh grade students showed a decline in test scores compared to last year, dropping by four percentage points.
West Liberty Foods awarded Sustainability Leadership
Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum. Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of...
Cambridge antique shop to kick off autumn season this weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for pumpkins, mums, and scarecrows along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you may want to check out. It’s Autumn Gathering in the Country this weekend, Sept. 10-11, at Songbird Lane Antiques, 16870 North 1100TH Avenue, Cambridge. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
The passion for the Cy-Hawk rivalry runs beyond the sidelines
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones come into the Cy-Hawk rivalry game undefeated. Combined, the two rosters include over 100 players who grew up in Iowa. The game means so much for many people across the entire state of Iowa. “The thing that...
16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Area residents had an opportunity to fly back in time Thursday afternoon. The 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival in Geneseo kicked off with groups of World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes landing at Gen-Airpark. “There are a lot of pilots that...
QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
