Davenport, IA

KWQC

New event Patriot Hunts Riverfest launches in LeClaire Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new event called Patriot Hunts River Fest that will be held this weekend along LeClaire Levee. It is a fundraiser for a group called Patriot Hunts. Their mission is to help veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders enjoy the outdoors. Wendy Bloomingdale talks...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Crow Valley Dental Care to host Free Dentistry Day Saturday

Crow Valley Dental Care to host Free Dentistry Day Saturday
POLITICS
KWQC

NAMI Walks fundraiser to step off Sept. 17

BETTENDORF,, Iowa (KWQC) -The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be hosting their annual fundraising event NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf. Lori Leipold talks about all aspect of the...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17

Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. Orion Fall Festival underway through Sept. 4/ Report 2. 2022 Heartland Tour with Geneseo Brewing Company set for Sept. 17. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT. 2022 Heartland Tour with Geneseo Brewing...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Keeping kids on track academically post-COVID

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -As parents contemplate the second full school year after the onset of COVID, what should we do to ensure our kids are academically on track?. Jill Vokt, of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf outlines some issues parents should consider to enable them to be better advocates and find education help for their children, if necessary.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

School board candidates forum for East Moline, Moline, Rock Island

School board candidates forum for East Moline, Moline, Rock Island
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For all things artistic in the Quad Cities, head down to the Figge this weekend as the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair celebrates its 69th year. Kyle Kiel from KWQC-TV6 reports live from outside the Figge Art Museum where the fall show will get underway.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Muscatine animal control, humane society rescue 23 cats from home

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine animal control, humane society, and police department rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday. A Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded Thursday to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a home, according to a media release. According to police, after an investigation, officers determined a...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Hank Williams: Lost Highway on stage through Sept. 18

MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -A spectacular musical biography of a legendary American singer-songwriter is now on stage at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll. The production follows Williams’ rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at just twenty-nine years old. Along the way, indelible songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Move It on Over” and “Hey, Good Lookin’,” provide great resonance amid the context of his life.
MOUNT CARROLL, IL
KWQC

Iowa releases spring standardized test results for public school children grades 3-11

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The State of Iowa released test score data Wednesday from standardized tests given to public school students last spring. The results from the 2021-22 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) show signs of recovery, but still some set-backs after remote learning and school disruptions from COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Education says students in grades 3-8 mainly returned to pre-pandemic levels in English and language arts. The results for eleventh grade students showed a decline in test scores compared to last year, dropping by four percentage points.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

West Liberty Foods awarded Sustainability Leadership

West Liberty Foods awarded Sustainability Leadership
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KWQC

Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum. Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Cambridge antique shop to kick off autumn season this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for pumpkins, mums, and scarecrows along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you may want to check out. It’s Autumn Gathering in the Country this weekend, Sept. 10-11, at Songbird Lane Antiques, 16870 North 1100TH Avenue, Cambridge. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
KWQC

The passion for the Cy-Hawk rivalry runs beyond the sidelines

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones come into the Cy-Hawk rivalry game undefeated. Combined, the two rosters include over 100 players who grew up in Iowa. The game means so much for many people across the entire state of Iowa. “The thing that...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Area residents had an opportunity to fly back in time Thursday afternoon. The 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival in Geneseo kicked off with groups of World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes landing at Gen-Airpark. “There are a lot of pilots that...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

