“Three Wives’ Tales: A Novel” by Dale Erquiaga
Dale Erquiaga has taken his mother Annie’s personal writings, her family genealogical research, stories told within the family, and photographs to create a fictionalized account of her, her mother, and mother-in-law. They are the three wives. We learn how Annie’s mother and mother-in law came to Nevada, their family stories, their trials, and successes based on Basque traditions woven into an exciting tale in the American west. This is a wonderfully personal tribute to these women and a fascinating slice of Nevada history.
Bottle and Brie Celebrates Grand Opening
Bottle and Brie celebrated their grand opening on Friday evening, September 2 with many in attendance, and it was no cheesy affair. As part of the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting ceremony, owners Lindsay Christoph and Paegan Magner welcomed Mayor Ken Tedford and the community to their new business at 65 South Maine Street with wines by the glass and a six-foot long charcuterie board.
What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen
Kelli’s Kitchen is closed for the week, we are on vacation. Our 30-hour train journey is complete, and we are settled into a week of visiting with friends and family experiencing all that the Rocky Mountains have to offer. As is the case whenever we gather, much of what we do together will center around food. There is an even split between non-meat eaters and those of us who enjoy animal proteins, so every meal will have two iterations. Tonight, we will feast on vegetable curry with some sort of seafood mixed grill. I am sure there will be lentils, maybe some roti, and plenty of wine.
TCID Adjusts Allocation and Sets Last Days to Order Water
The Truckee-Carson Irrigation District board met Thursday in a Special Meeting to adjust the annual water right holders’ allocation. While the Carson Division remains at 85%, the Truckee Division has been allocated to a 100% year. The last day to order water for the Carson Division is October 7, with October 27 being the last ordering day for the Truckee Division. The board has authorized the staff to adjust those days based on water supply and the needs of the contract.
County Commission Hears Report from Youth Club – Working toward Infant Child Care
Anne McMillin, Churchill County PIO Commissioner Greg Koenig, Shannon Goodrick, and Commissioner Justin Heath. Public hearing on water bond and a 30-day comment period for CDBG begins. Churchill County Commissioners met in a regular meeting last week where they heard a report from Shannon Goodrick, Executive Director of the Fallon...
City Council Discusses Options for CDBG Funding
During the September 6 meeting, the Fallon City Council heard two options for Community Development Block Grant funding for fiscal year 2023/24. City Engineer Derek Zimney provided the council with the background and objectives of the CDBG program and presented the top two projects for discussion. The two projects are the Kaiser Street Roadway and ADA Improvements and the Laura Mills Park Improvements.
