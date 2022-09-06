Kelli’s Kitchen is closed for the week, we are on vacation. Our 30-hour train journey is complete, and we are settled into a week of visiting with friends and family experiencing all that the Rocky Mountains have to offer. As is the case whenever we gather, much of what we do together will center around food. There is an even split between non-meat eaters and those of us who enjoy animal proteins, so every meal will have two iterations. Tonight, we will feast on vegetable curry with some sort of seafood mixed grill. I am sure there will be lentils, maybe some roti, and plenty of wine.

FALLON, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO