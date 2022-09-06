Read full article on original website
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
‘All INdiana Politics’: The race for Indiana secretary of state
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is less than 60 days from Election Day on Nov. 8. The commitment of “All INdiana Politics” is to make sure you hear directly from the candidates in the top races. One of the most closely watched races is for secretary of state,...
townandtourist.com
20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals In Indiana (Warm & Whimsical!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Indiana is a popular destination because it has something for everyone. Many travelers enjoy this state because of the national parks and trails. If you want to spend more time in nature in Indiana, you may be interested in cabin or treehouse rentals.
Weekend storms on the way in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
Gordon Ramsay to open steakhouse at southern Indiana casino
ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay will open a steakhouse at Caesars Southern Indiana casino and hotel, according to a news release issued Thursday. Gordon Ramsay Steak will be his first Indiana restaurant. The casino says on social media the restaurant will open in late...
15-year-old arrested for armed robbery at southern Indiana high school football game
JEFFERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened last weekend at Jeffersonville High School during a school event. During a football game on Sept. 2, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School during a football game. The robbery occurred at the student parking area away from the stadium, according to a Facebook post by Greater Clark County Schools.
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
‘Person of interest’ in Lafayette murder case found in Arkansas
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted for questioning in a Lafayette murder case has been located in Arkansas. The Lafayette Police Department had been searching for 28-year-old Anthony Perez. He was identified as a “person of interest” after a woman was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot on Sept. 4. The woman was identified as 33-year-old Casey Lewis.
There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located
It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
Fatal crash in Shelby County leaves 2 dead
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash Friday evening killed two people from Marion, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash in the area of North State Road 9 and County Road 750 North, police said. According...
$19.5M Hoosier Lotto ticket matches all 6 numbers
MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — The $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot ticket was sold on Wednesday in Munster, but its fortune hasn’t been claimed. Hoosier Lottery is asking anyone who purchased a ticket at the Exxon at 10 45th St., four miles south of Hammond, to check their ticket.
Maddie Smiles to collect toys this week in honor of late Indiana teen
8 years ago, an Indianapolis woman named Maddie Ross passed away unexpectedly, but now, her legacy lives on with the Maddie Smiles Toy Drive. Maddie was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus but defied the odds and lived for nearly 20 years until passing away. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Paula Strauss and Lacy Ross, of Maddie Smiles, share more about the toy drive happening in her honor—one they know she would be proud of. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
Cruise Ships Makes First Voyage Down Mississippi River
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Shelby County Farm Fest covers 5 locations
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture. Shelby County Farm Fest is happening Saturday at multiple locations. As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family. Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone Cattle Co.
