Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. The Huskers play No. 6 Oklahoma at home this week.
Michigan State football moves up few spots in updated AP Top 25 rankings
Michigan State is just outside the top 10 in the newest batch of Associated Press (AP) Top 25 rankings. The Spartans moved up three spots to No. 11 in the updated rankings released on Sunday. The Spartans are the third-highest Big Ten team behind only Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 5). Penn State was the only other ranked Big Ten at No. 22, with Wisconsin falling out of the rankings after losing this past weekend.
Commanders Sell, Then Pull, Geographically Challenged Merchandise
Mugs bearing the team’s logo against a geographically incorrect backdrop were offered for sale on Sunday.
