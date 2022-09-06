Read full article on original website
Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
Anchorage Assembly members advocate for use of city-owned former Golden Lion Hotel as treatment center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Golden Lion Hotel was purchased by the city in December of 2020 with the idea that it would be used as a substance abuse treatment center for up to 100 people. Neighbors were wary of the project, as was Mayor Dave Bronson when he was running for office. Now the mayor says the site isn’t a good spot for a treatment center at all.
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police located a deceased female in the Sand Lake neighborhood on Sunday, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to an online report. At 8:11 a.m. police received a call from an adult male, who made suggestions that he wanted to harm himself,...
Still shorthanded, ASD releases update on bus driver staffing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School bus services strained by a lack of drivers are “on track to be fully staffed” later this fall, according to a letter sent to parents from Anchorage School District. Four new drivers will begin working for the district on Monday, Sept. 14, but...
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
State of Art: Painter Scott Clendaniel takes a lighthearted approach to his Alaska-themed paintings
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from artist Scott Clendaniel. He combines his love of the outdoors, beer and positive vibes in his work. In addition to landscapes and other Alaska scenes, when scanning through his collection of paintings, you might find X-wings from Star Wars flying over Denali, an octopus hitting up some fresh powder on skis, or local beers in the foreground of an epic background. You can find his paintings on display at Turnagain Brewing until October 6.
Hometown Alaska: Meet the Log Cabin Quilters and find out what they do with all the quilts they create
With winter coming on, maybe you need a cozy, creative activity you can do with friends that adds up to something beautiful?. Today’s Hometown Alaska introduces the Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters Guild. Their unjuried annual Great Alaska Quilt Show is Sept. 17-18. With something like 100 quilts on display, and another 50 small quilts up for auction, you can get a good idea of what this group does. The annual fundraising event is free to attend and has moved from the old Conoco Phillips building to a new location, First United Methodist Church at 725 W 9th Avenue. Parking is also free.
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. How gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker are setting themselves...
Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted to suspend a policy that previously allowed transgender students to use the gendered bathroom which corresponds with their own gender identification. The school board’s vote on the agenda item was 5-1. Board member Dwight Probasco was the lone...
University of Alaska regents get preview of employee pay increase, but labor deal remains uncertain
Faculty union members protest as University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Sean Parnell speaks at a Sept. 8, 2022, University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting in Juneau, Alaska. (Video screenshot) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The University of Alaska Board of Regents received a preview of a plan to raise...
Former Alaska state Rep. Vic Kohring dies in Glenn Highway crash
Former Republican legislator Vic Kohring died in a vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer Tuesday evening. Alaska State Troopers say the 64-year-old Wasilla resident was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck after crossing the center line. Kohring served time in prison on a federal...
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Sunshine brings crowds to final day of the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Labor Day marked the last day of the 2022 Alaska State Fair as crowds flocked to Palmer to enjoy the sorely missed sunshine. Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel said that this year started off with a rocky start due to rainy weather. “We started out...
Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52. Officials with...
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
Nikiski man charged with murder in his mother’s death
A 20-year-old Nikiski man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his mother. Alaska State Troopers arrested 20-year-old River Aspelund on Tuesday after finding 49-year-old Jeryl Bates dead at their shared home. Bates’ daughter had asked police to check on her after Bates failed to show up for work.
