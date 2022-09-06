ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one of their officers was arrested on domestic violence charges on Sept. 6.

Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and is facing charges of domestic violence due to an incident that happened while he was off-duty on Monday, Sept. 5. Cotter is charged with domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation) and third-degree domestic violence harassment.

Mobile Police Department officials said they are conducting a criminal investigation and the City of Mobile’s Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an administrative investigation. While the investigators conduct their investigations, Cotter is currently on administrative leave.

