ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Lawton police searching for person of interest after deadly shooting

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

LAWTON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Lawton Police Department officials are searching for a person of interest after a person was shot and killed on Saturday.

Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Oklahoma woman who suffers from dementia

Michael Timms, 42, is considered a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in the 6300 block of NW Oak Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zR32I_0hkPWKpR00
Michael Timms, image from Lawton police

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived.

Lawton PD’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help locating Timms. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” tall and around 224 pounds.

Police investigating after shooting victim found in Del City

The vehicle he was last seen driving, pictured below, is described as a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, Platinum Edition, license plate number DMZ389.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXde1_0hkPWKpR00
The Ford F-150 XLT Michael Timms was last seen driving. Image from Lawton police.

Please call Lawton police at (580) 581-3270 if you have information on Timms’ whereabouts. You can call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636 if you want to stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
kswo.com

Warrant issued for suspect in east Lawton gas station shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department and the Comanche County District Attorney’s office has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect in a shooting at a local gas station. Kenard Swearingen Jr. has been named as the in the shooting which injured two at an EZ Go...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Del City, OK
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
kswo.com

One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning in Comanche County, north of Medicine Park. Around 10:30 a.m., the driver was headed westbound on NW Meers Porter Hill Road and hit a groove in the pavement. They lost control of the bike...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Lawton Police Department#Nw Oak Avenue#Platinum Edition#Nexstar Media Inc
kswo.com

LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently on the look out for a suspect in connection to the shooting which occurred at EZGO on Thursday, Sept. 1. LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ. Swearingen is a black male with black hair...
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes. The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road. Emergency crews were forced to extricate one...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy