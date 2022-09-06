Lawton police searching for person of interest after deadly shooting

LAWTON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Lawton Police Department officials are searching for a person of interest after a person was shot and killed on Saturday.

Michael Timms, 42, is considered a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in the 6300 block of NW Oak Avenue.

Michael Timms, image from Lawton police

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived.

Lawton PD’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help locating Timms. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” tall and around 224 pounds.

The vehicle he was last seen driving, pictured below, is described as a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, Platinum Edition, license plate number DMZ389.

The Ford F-150 XLT Michael Timms was last seen driving. Image from Lawton police.

Please call Lawton police at (580) 581-3270 if you have information on Timms’ whereabouts. You can call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636 if you want to stay anonymous.

