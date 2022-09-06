Lawton police searching for person of interest after deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Lawton Police Department officials are searching for a person of interest after a person was shot and killed on Saturday.Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Oklahoma woman who suffers from dementia
Michael Timms, 42, is considered a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in the 6300 block of NW Oak Avenue.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived.
Lawton PD’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help locating Timms. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” tall and around 224 pounds.Police investigating after shooting victim found in Del City
The vehicle he was last seen driving, pictured below, is described as a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, Platinum Edition, license plate number DMZ389.
Please call Lawton police at (580) 581-3270 if you have information on Timms’ whereabouts. You can call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636 if you want to stay anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 2