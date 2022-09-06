ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Poudre School District schools will close early for 2 days because of heat: What to know

By Bethany Osborn, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6RB2_0hkPVnCB00

Schools across Poudre School District will close two hours early Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Thursday, Sept. 8, in response to high temperatures and a lack of air conditioning in many of its schools, the district announced Tuesday afternoon.

Thompson School District announced it will also close two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday because a majority of its schools do not have air conditioning.

PSD made its announcement as parents and teachers across the district complained of hot classrooms. The district said temperatures in classrooms without air conditioning can reach anywhere between 80 and 90 degrees and efforts to cool down buildings, like opening doors and windows early to capture cooler air in the morning, are not sufficient given this week's temperatures.

The majority of PSD schools — 60% — do not have air conditioning, according to the district.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather advisory for extreme heat this week across parts of Larimer and Weld counties. Temperatures are expected to get close to 100 degrees throughout the week but cool down Friday and into the weekend.

Here's what to know about this week's heat closures and other area schools' decisions to stay open.

Recent: Are snow days over? Not quite, but here's what PSD's new remote learning flexibility means

How school programs, busing will be affected by heat closures

According to PSD's announcement, the district's schools will start at their normal times and serve breakfast and lunch on Wednesday and Thursday. High school students should look for communication from their schools regarding late start schedules.

The district’s before-school care program through Alpha-BEST will run normally, but there won’t be any after-school care programs during the early dismissal days.

Students who ride the bus will be dropped off at their normal stop two hours earlier, and extracurricular programs can move to mornings or evenings depending on the availability of club or activity sponsors.

Coaches have been asked to move practices to the morning or evening while temperatures remain high and any planned athletic events should begin at 6:30 p.m. at the earliest, according to PSD's announcement.

In Thompson, district officials said schools will start at their normal time both days, including Wednesday's regularly scheduled late-start, and breakfast and lunch will be served. Afternoon buses will run their regular routes two hours earlier than usual. The district recommended anyone who participates in after-school programs through the YMCA or Boys and Girls Club reach out to their provider for program updates. Early child care sessions will be canceled Thursday afternoon, according to the district's announcement.

Will Poudre School District get air conditioning in more schools?

PSD said it's working on cost estimates and timelines to install air conditioning units in the buildings that don't have them.

Some schools, like Zach Elementary in Fort Collins, have cooling systems that aren’t working. The school announced to parents ahead of the school year that it's waiting on a part to fix its cooling system but it will take several months to repair. In the meantime, the school encouraged parents to make sure their child has a water bottle and dresses in cool clothing to combat the heat.

“It’s frustrating to have a child in an environment where they aren’t comfortable,” said Jackie Christman, whose daughter is a kindergarten student at Zach.

Christman said the heat issue has been surprising to her. She and her family moved to Fort Collins a year and a half ago from Texas. “I can be a little more patient since it’s a parts issue," Christman said. “I just hope PSD is doing its due diligence to make sure this problem gets fixed in other schools.”

Would PSD ever start the school year later?

PSD said it is working with its calendar committee to consider what changes could be made to future calendars that might address the heat, like starting the school year later in the year. The district's announcement acknowledged that high temperatures are predicted to continue after Labor Day, however.

Will Fort Collins charter schools also close early because of the heat?

Charter schools authorized by the district decide whether to hold school separately from PSD in cases like this.

More: Wondering about Colorado's charter schools? Here are 4 things to know.

All three Liberty Common School campuses will remain open for the full day Wednesday and Thursday despite the PSD announcement, said Kallie Cooper, the schools' communication specialist, in an email. All of the charter school's locations have air conditioning, Cooper said.

Compass Community Collaborative School, Fort Collins Montessori, Ridgeview Classical and Mountain Sage Community School are all planning to remain open on Wednesday and Thursday.

What about Weld RE-4 in Windsor?

The Windsor and Severance school district will remain open because a majority of their buildings have air conditioning, a representative from Weld RE-4 told the Coloradoan.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Poudre School District schools will close early for 2 days because of heat: What to know

