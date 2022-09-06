ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Travelogue series returns to Burlington's Capitol Theater with a journey through Madagascar

By Bob Saar
The Hawk Eye
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLW7M_0hkPVjfH00

Summer may be almost over, but the Murray Travelogue season is about to begin at the Capitol Theater in Burlington.

The first in this year's Harry and Virginia Murray Foundation free travelogue series is an appearance by Marlin Darrah, one of the world’s most traveled filmmakers.

Darrah’s decades of production experience have taken him to more than140 countries to create 70-plus documentary and travel-adventure programs. His last Burlington appearance was in April, when he presented "A Cruise Down the Nile."

Darrah will screen “A Journey in Search of Madagascar’s Unique Treasures” on Thursday, exploring the fourth-largest island in the world, located in the Indian Ocean. Madagascar is home to unique forms of wildlife, geography and the Malagasy people, a mix of Indonesians, Africans, Chinese and French.

Many believe that Robert Louis Stevenson used Madagascar as the template for “Treasure Island."

Darrah will speak and take questions during the presentation.

Showtimes are 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jerry Parks will provide pre-show piano entertainment before both showings.

Nov. 10: The wildly popular Rick Steves has grown from a one-man operation to a company with a staff of 100 full-time, well-traveled employees. “Portugal and Southern Spain” tours those countries as only Steves can, ending with a bit of Britain on the Rock of Gibraltar while sailing off to Africa.

Steves spends several months each year in Europe researching travel opportunities for guide books and videos.

March 9: Darrah returns to "The Caribbean" to visit Puerto Rico, St. Barts, St. Martin, Antigua, Dominica, St. Lucia, Cuba and Barbados.

April 13: Steves returns with "Ireland," including a visit to Waterford, where the famed crystal is created, and a trip aboard an authentic “famine ship.”

Steves will not attend his presentations.

64 years of Travelogue in Burlington

The Travelogue Series was started by the Kiwanis Club in 1958 and continued for 56 years as a fundraiser; the Murray Travelogue Series of World Travel is now in its seventh year.

All Murray Travelogue shows are free to the public. Parks will provide pre-show keyboard entertainment starting 20 minutes prior to each travelogue. Refreshments are available in the lobby.

The Capitol Theater is located at 211 N. 3rd St. in Burlington. Call 319-237-1099 for more information.



POLITICS
