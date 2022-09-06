ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins rained out, will play Yankees in doubleheader Wednesday

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bs8K4_0hkPVdMv00

Game 1 of the doubleheader will be broadcast on Prime Video for Yankees fans.

A wicked weather day in the Northeast has forced Major League Baseball to postpone Tuesday night's game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

The game will be made up Wednesday at 2:05 p.m. CT, serving as the first game of a doubleheader. Game 2 is scheduled to start no earlier than 6:05 p.m. CT.

What's more is that because Tuesday's game was supposed to be televised on TBS, it'll now be available on Prime Video at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. That's the only way New York viewers can catch the game, though Bally Sports North is expected to have coverage in Minnesota.

Prime and YES Network agreed to a deal to give Prime Video exclusive broadcast rights to 21 Yankees games this season.

Game 2 of the doubleheader will also be available on Bally Sports North.

The entire New York area has been in a flash flood watch Tuesday, with some areas expected to receive 2-4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489uDV_0hkPVdMv00

National Weather Service

Related: Louie Varland to make MLB pitching debut against Yankees

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#New York Area#Prime Video For Yankees#Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees#Bally Sports North#Yankees View
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
779
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy