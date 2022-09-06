Twins rained out, will play Yankees in doubleheader Wednesday

Game 1 of the doubleheader will be broadcast on Prime Video for Yankees fans.

A wicked weather day in the Northeast has forced Major League Baseball to postpone Tuesday night's game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

The game will be made up Wednesday at 2:05 p.m. CT, serving as the first game of a doubleheader. Game 2 is scheduled to start no earlier than 6:05 p.m. CT.

What's more is that because Tuesday's game was supposed to be televised on TBS, it'll now be available on Prime Video at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. That's the only way New York viewers can catch the game, though Bally Sports North is expected to have coverage in Minnesota.

Prime and YES Network agreed to a deal to give Prime Video exclusive broadcast rights to 21 Yankees games this season.

Game 2 of the doubleheader will also be available on Bally Sports North.

The entire New York area has been in a flash flood watch Tuesday, with some areas expected to receive 2-4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

