New lawsuit filed by advocates against Missouri law restricting homeless camping

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
Missouri's new law making homeless encampments on state-owned land illegal is facing another legal challenge, this one filed Tuesday by housing advocates.

Three Missourians, represented by Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and Public Citizen Litigation Group, are asking a judge to block House Bill 1606. The law, passed by state legislators this year and signed into law by the governor, allows the attorney general to sue local governments that don't enforce the ban and aims to redirect money toward specific camping areas for the homeless.

The new lawsuit alleges that the law violates Missouri's constitutional requirements that legislation pertains only to one subject, is accurately titled and that amendments do not change the legislation's original purpose. Adina H. Rosenbaum, an attorney with Public Citizen Litigation Group, said in a statement the General Assembly was "hiding provisions on homelessness in a bill that, as a whole, addresses a different subject."

"Missouri already has an extreme shortage of housing for people with low incomes," said Amanda Schneider, an attorney with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. "This legislation will reduce access to housing and criminalize the unhoused in the middle of our affordable housing crisis."

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, a Sikeston Republican who helped sponsor the law, told the News-Leader in June that the legislation aimed to challenge "the root of homelessness, versus just making sure everybody's in a house," and called much of the policy aimed at housing "a failure."

The new lawsuit marks the second in three weeks against the law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1. The Gathering Tree, a Springfield nonprofit that operates Eden Village and the Revive 66 Campgrounds, is also challenging the law. A top official at the nonprofit called the law "a dangerous and callous form of government overreach."

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office, which is listed as one of several state defendants in the lawsuit, declined to comment on the new lawsuit.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

survivor
4d ago

Maybe the governor needs to quit pandering to illegal immigrants and start taking care of the homeless in his state.

Dan Robson Jr.
4d ago

I understand homelessness is a problem and they have to have somewhere to live however not where businesses are or residential neighborhoods or around schools state and government buildings. Instead of banning where they can camp how about addressing the causes of the problem and solving it that way start making them help themselves and creating places for those who cannot help themselves. After all we pay taxes for our government to help people instead of like democrats ignore the problem and only throw a little money hear and there to clear there conchences so democrats can claim they helped. Laws banning homelessness by republicans doesn’t help either. Solve the causes and you will solve the problem.

Lourisia Cox
4d ago

remove the governor Missouri has done nothing to help the people in this state! And everyone ends up homeless at some point in Missouri!

