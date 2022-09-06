Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Ukrainian ambassador vows military will "liberate all Ukraine" amid counteroffensive
Washington — Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, pledged Sunday that Ukraine's military will liberate all of the country from Russia as its armed forces continue its counteroffensive in the east to reclaim Russian-held territory. "We always have to keep in mind that Russia still can do...
Special master candidates submitted by Trump and Justice Dept. in Trump documents case
Washington — The Justice Department and Trump legal team submitted their lists of possible special master candidates to review the documents seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in August. In a joint filing late Friday, prosecutors and Trump's team each submitted two candidates for...
Transcript: Sen. Mark Warner on "Face the Nation," Sept. 11, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Mark Warner that aired Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: For a closer look now at the evolving threats to the homeland, we begin this morning with the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner of Virginia. Good morning to you, Senator.
Federal grand jury probing Trump's Save America leadership PAC, reports say
Washington — A federal grand jury is reportedly seeking information about Donald Trump's Save America leadership PAC as investigations into the former president continue to expand. ABC News first reported Thursday that subpoenas issued in recent weeks have asked recipients about the political action committee's formation, its fundraising activities...
Transcript: Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova on "Face the Nation," Sept. 11, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova that aired Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: And we are joined now once again by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Makarova. Madam Ambassador, good morning to you. An incredible past few days for your country. I wonder as you have this progress, if concern is growing that Russia will resort to more brutality to respond to the success Ukraine has had?
Warner wants damage assessment from intel community over Trump documents
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says the intelligence community needs to provide a damage assessment of the classified material found at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.
Trump and DOJ divided on special master selection
Although a judge has agreed to allow a special master to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s legal team and the Department of Justice are at a stalemate over who should be appointed. Christina Ruffini has more.
Why 9/11 special master Kenneth Feinberg wouldn't take on Trump documents case
Lawyer Kenneth Feinberg estimates he's taken on about "half a dozen" of the nation's most difficult tasks as special master over the years. He oversaw the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund during former President George W. Bush's administration. He administered a similar fund for victims of the Deepwater Horizon spill during the Obama administration. He also oversaw CEO pay for companies that received government bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis.
Several Trump associates subpoenaed in Justice Department's Jan. 6 probe
A grand jury has subpoenaed several associates of former President Donald Trump in connection with the Department of Justice's investigation into the origins of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, multiple people familiar with the case told CBS News. It is not yet clear how many subpoenas were issued. The Justice...
