Summit County, OH

Summit County calls attention to senior safety with billboards, ads and events

 5 days ago
Summit County has declared September as Senior Awareness Month, with the hope of helping to prevent senior citizens from falling victim to crimes like scams.

“Seniors are among our most vulnerable and are many times targeted by criminals,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a recent press release.

The prosecutor’s office and sheriff will have billboards and bus ads on display throughout the county this month. The ads encourage anyone who needs to report possible elder abuse to call the sheriff’s 24-hour hotline at 330-643-2181 or Summit County Adult Protective Services at 330-643-7217.

Walsh started a Senior Protection Unit within her office this year that is geared toward protecting adults over age 60. The office has an assistant prosecutor who will work with Adult Protective Services to review potential criminal and civil cases.

The prosecutor’s office will have employees speak about senior safety at several events in September and early October and has a 2023 Senior Safety Awareness Calendar featuring helpful tips.

For information about having a prosecutor employee attend an event or to request a calendar, contact Tania Nemer, the community outreach prosecutor, at tnemer@prosecutor.summitoh.net.

For tips about senior safety, visit the prosecutor’s office’s website at https://prosecutor.summitoh.net/.

