16 arrested on DUI charges in Newport County over Labor Day weekend

During the Labor Day weekend, all Newport County police departments — in cooperation with the Rhode Island State Police, the Rhode Island Office on Highway Safety and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association — conducted enhanced DUI saturation patrols to combat drunk driving.

This DUI initiative utilized the Providence Police Department’s Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit. The B.A.T. Mobile allows officers to have a centralized location to process all DUI arrests which includes the administering of breathalyzer tests. Departments also had trained Drug Recognition Experts on hand to further evaluate drivers who may be under the influence of something other than alcohol.

As a result of this collaborative effort, all participating police departments in Newport County made a total of 16 arrests for driving under the influence, conducted 279 motor vehicle stops, issued 39 traffic citations and 240 warnings over the extended Labor Day weekend.

This Labor Day weekend DUI campaign resulted in no motor vehicle crashes with injuries as a result of an intoxicated driver and no traffic fatalities in Newport County. All police departments will continue to be proactive in our efforts to reduce accidents within the State of Rhode Island and our respective communities.