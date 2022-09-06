ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Daily News

16 arrested on DUI charges in Newport County over Labor Day weekend

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLZjk_0hkPVJuV00

During the Labor Day weekend, all Newport County police departments — in cooperation with the Rhode Island State Police, the Rhode Island Office on Highway Safety and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association — conducted enhanced DUI saturation patrols to combat drunk driving.

This DUI initiative utilized the Providence Police Department’s Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit. The B.A.T. Mobile allows officers to have a centralized location to process all DUI arrests which includes the administering of breathalyzer tests. Departments also had trained Drug Recognition Experts on hand to further evaluate drivers who may be under the influence of something other than alcohol.

As a result of this collaborative effort, all participating police departments in Newport County made a total of 16 arrests for driving under the influence, conducted 279 motor vehicle stops, issued 39 traffic citations and 240 warnings over the extended Labor Day weekend.

This Labor Day weekend DUI campaign resulted in no motor vehicle crashes with injuries as a result of an intoxicated driver and no traffic fatalities in Newport County. All police departments will continue to be proactive in our efforts to reduce accidents within the State of Rhode Island and our respective communities.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Man charged with DUI after crash injures passenger

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) —A man was arrested Saturday morning after crashing his car into a utility pole on Warwick Avenue in Warwick.  Police say the crash caused one woman to be ejected from the vehicle. That woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is in serious condition, according to police.  The driver is now facing multiple […]
WARWICK, RI
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest and Arrest Two Others Attempting to Interfere with Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Labor Day Weekend#Rhode Island State Police#B A T Mobile#Drug Recognition Experts
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Four teenagers arrested after attempted break-in

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Providence teenagers are now facing charges after police say they were caught breaking into a car in Cranston.  In a Facebook post, Cranston Police confirmed that at around two o’clock Saturday morning, a local resident interrupted the break-in.  The suspects then left the scene in a stolen car but crashed […]
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license

(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take

The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officer and construction worker injured; driver arrested, after vehicle reportedly crashes into police cruiser

Three people were injured, including a police officer, after a driver reportedly crashed into a police cruiser at a road construction site on Route 44. According to Smithfield Police, on Thursday. at 10:15 p.m., a member of the Smithfield Police Department working a private detail in a marked police cruiser with emergency lights activated, was struck while seated in his patrol vehicle on Putnam Pike. The patrol officer was able to relay to dispatch what had occurred and that a construction worker was also struck by the suspect vehicle.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24

Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
RANDOLPH, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to head-on collision in Tiverton

(WJAR) — Tiverton firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two cars Friday evening on Main Road. Officials said two parties were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A mutual aid ambulance was called in from Portsmouth to assist the crews. No further information was immediately available.
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Coventry crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Coventry Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Flat River Road. Police said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and that the driver was the only person on board. The driver...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Man shot in leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot in the leg early Friday morning. Officers responded to a residence at 525 Chalkstone Ave. at about 3:22 a.m. and found blood splatter, according to the department. Police said officers stopped a black SUV with Texas plates and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Convicted killer sentenced to prison on disturbing charges involving 14-year-old Fall River girl

BOSTON – A convicted killer was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston on some disturbing charges concerning a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl. Jabarie Phillips, a/k/a Jabarie Lindsey, 44, of Seattle, Washington, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On May 11, 2022, Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy