Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival; see photos, video from high above Dutchess

By Journal staff
 4 days ago
The Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival drew thousands to Tymor Park in Union Vale over the weekend.

The event, which spanned five sessions from Friday through Sunday, featured multiple mass balloon launches, in addition to a festival atmosphere with food, music and games, as well as evening moon glows and laser shows.

Check out a video above to see what it was like to ride in one of the balloons, and see a photo gallery of the event below.

