NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
visitraleigh.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in the Raleigh Area
Prost! Oktoberfest is a German beer-drinking festival and tradition that dates back more than 200 years; it's now held annually over the course of two weeks in late September and early October. And because the Raleigh area is no stranger to good beer and good times, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun!
RDU On the Rise: Big fish, pot and democracy
Hi there! I’m Brian Gordon, the N&O’s technology and innovation reporter delivering this week’s RDU On the Rise.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
chapelboro.com
Photos: A First Look at Chapel Hill’s Cook Out Location
After weeks of preparation and changes to the site, a Cook Out franchise opened on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill on Friday. The North Carolina-based fast food chain had its latest of 300+ locations open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, drawing a crowd late into the evening. The restaurant is one of the few in Chapel Hill with a drive-thru lane — a left-over feature from the Burger King location that housed the space before — and drivers lined up through the night to pick up their trays of burgers, quesadillas, milkshakes and more.
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!
Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
Wolfspeed to build chip manufacturing plant in NC, bringing 1,800 jobs to Chatham County
The incoming chip manufacturing facility said it expects to invest $5 billion in Chatham County. It’s the second massive economic project the county has landed this year.
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
‘A special place.’ Popular Glenwood South cocktail bars close after a decade in business
C. Grace and Empress Room opened as America saw a renaissance of craft cocktails.
elonnewsnetwork.com
ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival
Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
WRAL
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings...
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested and released in Chatham County
“We’ve been made aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes,” the school said.
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
wraltechwire.com
Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help
DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
Raleigh coffee shop preps for its first 5K to end ALS since owner died from disease
It's the Sola Coffee Cafe's first race since co-owner Jeanne Luther died from the disease.
WRAL
Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
Here’s your guide to Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh: Lineup, day parties and more
The Hopscotch Music Festival is back in downtown Raleigh this weekend, and we’ve got all the details.
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
