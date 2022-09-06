ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

visitraleigh.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations in the Raleigh Area

Prost! Oktoberfest is a German beer-drinking festival and tradition that dates back more than 200 years; it's now held annually over the course of two weeks in late September and early October. And because the Raleigh area is no stranger to good beer and good times, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun!
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Photos: A First Look at Chapel Hill’s Cook Out Location

After weeks of preparation and changes to the site, a Cook Out franchise opened on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill on Friday. The North Carolina-based fast food chain had its latest of 300+ locations open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, drawing a crowd late into the evening. The restaurant is one of the few in Chapel Hill with a drive-thru lane — a left-over feature from the Burger King location that housed the space before — and drivers lined up through the night to pick up their trays of burgers, quesadillas, milkshakes and more.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
fsrmagazine.com

Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
CORNELIUS, NC
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival

Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help

DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

