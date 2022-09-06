Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Warriors: Come Out To Play Review - A Fun and Fast-Paced Brawl Through the City
The Warriors has become a cult favorite amongst film fans and aficionados, and now the 1979 movie has been brought to the world of tabletop courtesy of Funko Games in The Warriors: Come Out To Play. Players will take control of The Warriors as they attempt to make their way across town to their home turf, but things are going to get dicey along the way, and you'll need to choose your battles, add to your arsenal of cards and weapons, and work together as a true crew to make it there. You can feel the enthusiasm for the film in the presentation, and players have more control over the pace of the game, making for a more customized experience despite the linearity of the adventure. The Warriors keeps the fights coming without overstaying its welcome, and fans of the cult classic will enjoy their time back in the world.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
ComicBook
Marvel and Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Announce New Game
Marvel has announced a new collaboration with Niantic, the maker of the popular mobile app Pokemon Go. Today at D23 Expo, Marvel and Niantic announced Marvel World of Heroes, a new mobile app that leverages Niantic's augmented reality technology. Gameplay will involve players creating their own superhero identity and patrolling their neighborhood to foil crimes and complete missions. Eventually, players can team up wiht heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, and other heroes to stop supervillains.
ComicBook
Dominion Announces 15th Expansion
The venerable deckbuilding game Dominion will release its 15th expansion later this year. Rio Grande Game has announced Dominion: Plunder, the 15th expansion to Dominion. The new expansion will add 40 new Kingdom cards and include new Treasures and Durations, which are cards that add effects and actions to a player's next turn. Dominion: Plunder will also include several new Events, bringing back that type of card for the first time in several years. This marks the second Dominion expansion released this year, following Dominion: Allies back in March.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sale Drops Top-Rated RPG to Lowest Price Ever
Nintendo currently has a number of different games discounted over on its eShop marketplace, and if you're looking for something new to play, you can't go wrong with what's been reviewed as one of the best RPGs to ever grace the platform. That game is Undertale, the game that's come to one platform after the next over the years and currently ranks as one of the top Switch games. This particular sale just so happens to have dropped the game's price to the lowest it's ever been within the Nintendo eShop, too.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Surprisingly Cheaper Than Expected
Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the long-running Ubisoft series that's releasing in 2023, will be surprisingly cheaper than many fans likely would have expected. Since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X were released back in 2020, many video game prices have seen their retail value jump to $69.99. And while this is a price change that was likely a long time coming, it has made it that much more difficult for some fans to buy as many games each year. Fortunately, when Mirage arrives next year, it won't be priced in this same manner.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Introduces Major New Mechanic
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a new mechanic that allows players to send Pokemon out to automatically battle wild Pokemon and find items in the vast Paldean landscape. Last week, The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would have a "Let's Go" feature that allows players to send out one of their Pokemon to explore their surroundings. Players choose a Pokemon and specify a direction for them to explore. The Pokemon will then collect any items they find while exploring and engage in Auto Battles against wild Pokemon. This will allow Pokemon to collect more XP while avoiding some of the grind of repetitive battling.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Hype Is Getting to Former Nintendo Boss
Millions of people are waiting with bated breath for Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like the hype is even getting to former Nintendo of America executive Reggie Fils-Aimé. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment thanks to its amazing sandbox gameplay, well-written stories, and captivating worlds. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, which is even more impressive given how the latter has released on almost every relevant console, mobile devices, and PC. Rockstar's crime epic has managed to sustain an unprecedented amount of momentum for nearly 9 years thanks to the success of GTA Online, but that long-running success has left people anxiously awaiting the next entry in the series.
ComicBook
Valve Reveals Good News for Steam Deck Owners
Valve has revealed some really great news for those who own a Steam Deck. It seems like Valve is giving all of the other platform holders a run for their money with the Steam Deck. Not only has Valve been ramping up production, ensuring everyone with a reservation gets their device by the end of 2022, but it is showing that it has incredible levels of support planned as well. Valve has been updating the Steam Deck rather relentlessly since it launched, improving performance across the various games that work on the device and making significant quality of life changes as well. It's something Valve is pouring a lot of effort into and doesn't want to give up on, which can't be said for every piece of hardware the company has released in the past.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
ComicBook
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Hypes 10th Anniversary with Asuna Sketch
Sword Art Online helped put the isekai genre on the global map when its anime went live, and honestly? It is hard to believe how long ago that was. Sword Art Online is going strong even as more and more isekai titles make names for themselves. And to honor its 10th anniversary this year, a new sketch of Asuna has hit the Internet.
ComicBook
The Division Heartland Gets First Official Gameplay
The Division Heartland has gotten its first official gameplay and brand-new details. The Division is one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises out there as it combines great gameplay with a world where you must scavenge to survive. It's one of the more unique and tactical post-apocalyptic games out there, weaving a layered story that feels more relevant than ever now. The Division featured the immediate results of the pandemic in New York City while the sequel transitioned to Washington DC and let players battle through monuments and iconic American landmarks. Aside from DLC and updates, the series has been relatively quiet since 2019 when the sequel released, but things are heating back up.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games
It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.
ComicBook
Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
