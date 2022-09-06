Read full article on original website
Preckwinkle extends application deadline for Property Tax Bridge Fund Program
CHICAGO(CBS) -- Friday is the last day applications will be open for Cook County's Property Tax Bridge Fund program. The program is offering hundreds of millions of dollars in interest-free loans to local municipalities, schools, parks, and more.Information on eligibility and where to find the application can be found here.
380 Chicago students receive free shoes to kick off the school year on the right foot
CHICAGO - Hundreds of Chicago students got help starting the school year on the right foot. Each child at Randolph Elementary in Auburn Gresham now sports brand-new sneakers. As every parent knows, these aren't cheap. "Expensive! Especially Nikes!," exclaimed Keviyona Ray, Randolph Elementary Principal. But the students didn't pay a...
North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill
The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
CPS to Roll Out ‘Student-Informed' Menu Items for 2022-23
Smoothies, veggie pasta salad and BBQ tofu are among just some of the new items headed to Chicago Public Schools cafeterias this year after engaging with 2,100 students in summer tasting sessions to craft new menu options. The district collaborated with their two vendors, Aramark and Open Kitchens, to showcase...
South Side School Confronts A Wave Of Grief After Losing 2 Students To Gun Violence
CHATHAM — Word reverberated through Simeon Career Academy — in hushed conversations in living rooms and kitchen tables, through frantic announcements at drumline practice, over text messages among friends:. Jamari Williams, a 15-year-old sophomore at Simeon, had been shot and killed after school just blocks away at a...
CPS lunch menu: Students taste test variety of new cafeteria food to offer items kids like eating
A group of CPS students are not only eating the cafeteria food, but liking it.
Chicago Public Schools student fatally shot in Hyde Park: police
The teen was in some kind of “altercation” around noon with the occupants of a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 50th Place, police said. Two people exited the vehicle and fired several shots, hitting the teen, police said.
Pharmacies cancel new COVID booster appointments as they wait for supply
Bivalent boosters to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants are now available in Chicago, but a number of local pharmacies have yet to receive the doses. Many Hyde Parkers say they were able to make appointments beginning on Friday, Sept. 2, but that they were later canceled without notice.
Bomb threat forces Latin School of Chicago to close Thursday
A bomb threat has forced the Latin School of Chicago to send students home Thursday morning.
Kiser Group sees upward momentum in Chicago’s South Shore
Kiser Group’s Birk | Sklar Team recently closed a 26-unit multifamily property at 7700 S. Jeffery in Chicago’s South Shore for $1.775 million. This is the second time the team has sold the property in two years. The courtyard property at 7700 S. Jeffery comprises 26 one-bedroom units,...
'It frightens people': Adderall shortage impacting Chicago area
CHICAGO - There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall — the most commonly-prescribed drug to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD — and it is now affecting Chicago area patients and pharmacies. "It frightens people," said Dr. Robert Shulman, a psychiatrist at Rush University Medical Center. "It...
Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies
Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!
Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Signs of COVID, How Long Are You Contagious
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say the virus is still very much circulating. That has led some to question their symptoms and how long they could be spreading a potential infection. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
BBB warns of new Medicare scam
CHICAGO - There is a new warning out from the Better Business Bureau. The agency says scammers are luring seniors into sharing their Medicare number and other personal information, by asking if they have received their new card. Once the crook gets the information, they file fraudulent claims to Medicare.
Longtime local hairstylist opening her own salon on 47th Street
Lavish Hair Studio will be opening the week of September 19, in the former Romeo’s Hair Design space at 1120 E 47th St. The studio will provide cuts, highlighting and colors, and owner Shannon Chinn says they will cater to an array of different styles and textures. Chinn has...
You Can Sustainably Swap Your Clothes At Dill Pickle Co-Op Saturday
LOGAN SQUARE — The Dill Pickle Food Co-Op is hosting a community clothing swap Saturday afternoon. Neighbors are welcome to stop by the co-op noon-5 p.m. Saturday at 2746 N. Milwaukee Ave. with up to five articles of clothing or accessories, which they can swap out with whatever they find from the co-op’s vintage clothing rack, according to a news release.
