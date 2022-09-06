ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

WGNtv.com

North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill

The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

CPS to Roll Out ‘Student-Informed' Menu Items for 2022-23

Smoothies, veggie pasta salad and BBQ tofu are among just some of the new items headed to Chicago Public Schools cafeterias this year after engaging with 2,100 students in summer tasting sessions to craft new menu options. The district collaborated with their two vendors, Aramark and Open Kitchens, to showcase...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Oak Park, IL
Oak Park, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
rejournals.com

Kiser Group sees upward momentum in Chicago’s South Shore

Kiser Group’s Birk | Sklar Team recently closed a 26-unit multifamily property at 7700 S. Jeffery in Chicago’s South Shore for $1.775 million. This is the second time the team has sold the property in two years. The courtyard property at 7700 S. Jeffery comprises 26 one-bedroom units,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'It frightens people': Adderall shortage impacting Chicago area

CHICAGO - There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall — the most commonly-prescribed drug to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD — and it is now affecting Chicago area patients and pharmacies. "It frightens people," said Dr. Robert Shulman, a psychiatrist at Rush University Medical Center. "It...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
legalreader.com

Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies

Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
CHICAGO, IL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!

Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab

CHICAGO (CBS) –  There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

BBB warns of new Medicare scam

CHICAGO - There is a new warning out from the Better Business Bureau. The agency says scammers are luring seniors into sharing their Medicare number and other personal information, by asking if they have received their new card. Once the crook gets the information, they file fraudulent claims to Medicare.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Sustainably Swap Your Clothes At Dill Pickle Co-Op Saturday

LOGAN SQUARE — The Dill Pickle Food Co-Op is hosting a community clothing swap Saturday afternoon. Neighbors are welcome to stop by the co-op noon-5 p.m. Saturday at 2746 N. Milwaukee Ave. with up to five articles of clothing or accessories, which they can swap out with whatever they find from the co-op’s vintage clothing rack, according to a news release.
CHICAGO, IL

