Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Rachel Lorene Page Ferguson
Rachel Lorene Page Ferguson, age 67, of Tompkinsville passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home. Born May 28, 1955 in Tompkinsville she was the daughter of the late Layton and Hazel Ballard Page. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alton Ferguson. She worked as a...
wcluradio.com
Albert “JuneBug” Ray Jr.
Albert “JuneBug” Ray Jr. of Campbellsville, Kentucky, son of the late Albert Arvin Ray Sr. and Sudie Mae Scott Ray, was born on Sunday, March 30, 1958 in Green County and departed this life on Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was 64 years, 5 months, and 11 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Margaret Deckard McGuire
Margaret Deckard McGuire, age 89, of Beaumont, KY passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Born February 26, 1933 in Glasgow, KY she was a daughter of the late Alvie and Katie Harper Deckard. She was the wife of Mike Reid McGuire, who survives. They were married 59 years. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
wcluradio.com
Richard Jeramy Moats
Richard Jeramy Moats, 46 of Alvaton passed away as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The Warren County native was a sales director for Flowers Baking Company and a member of Friendship Community Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Julia Anna Johnson and paternal grandparents, Herbert Laverne and Dorothy Moats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Bradley Allen Muse
Bradley Allen Muse, age 40 of Marrowbone, Kentucky passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. Bradley was born on January 17, 1982 in Cumberland County, KY to Steve Muse and Donna Tatusch. He was a U.S. Army veteran beginning his military service assigned to the 188 Military Police Company in the Republic of Korea, serving there from 2007 until 2009. In 2009 he was assigned to the 23rd Division Military Policy Company at Fort Drum, NY and later deployed for service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom for one year. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After his military service Bradley worked for 8 years as maintenance supervisor for Eagle Ridge Apartment Complex in Fort Drum, New York until returning to Cumberland County. He was a member of American Legion Post 6 in San Diego, California. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Hazel Hewitt and Mickel Muse.
wcluradio.com
Michael Thomas Scott
Michael Thomas Scott, age 66 of Brownsville, passed away on August 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 22, 1956 in Lexington, KY to the late Clarence Vance Scott and Lucille Price Cosby of Nashville, TN. He was married to the late Vickie Lynn Bratcher. He worked...
wcluradio.com
Local student demonstrates potential, determination through artwork
GLASGOW — For Barren County student Bobby Kidd, excess cardboard and ripped paper open a world of possibilities and bring his imagination to life. Bobby, a sixth-grade student at North Jackson Elementary, can create just about anything with any kind of art supplies. Paper and cardboard are his favorites, though.
wcluradio.com
WCLU News announces election coverage plans
The following is a Note from Our Newsroom and News Director Brennan D. Crain. The general election is fewer than two months away, and plans are underway at WCLU News to help you become a more-informed voter. We’re happy to reveal this autumn’s election coverage plan. Folks are...
RELATED PEOPLE
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal crash along Highway 90
CAVE CITY — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision in Barren County. Little information is available at this time, but authorities confirmed two vehicles were involved – a passenger car and box truck. Officials said the crash is just outside of Cave City in the 9100 block of Happy Valley Road.
wcluradio.com
Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City
PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
wcluradio.com
One Area Game Scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022
THERE IS ONE GAME OF LOCAL INTEREST IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL THIS AFTERNOON AS CAVERNA TRAVELS TO BEREA FOR A 3:00 CENTRAL TIME START.
Comments / 0