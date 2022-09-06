ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation

Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
LELAND, NC
WECT

9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington

Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
SOUTHPORT, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Visit African American Historical Sites and Museums Throughout the Grand Strand

Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Sunset Beach, NC
Government
City
Sunset Beach, NC
WBTW News13

Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach

Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers

It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Myrtle Beach in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is one of the best beaches on the east coast of the United States, which is distinguished above all by its fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean, its calm waters and its fine white sand of great quality. It's perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and there are also plenty of rides so the whole family can have a great time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Honey Festival Set for Saturday in Whiteville

A salute to tiny-winged heroes is upon us once again as the annual North Carolina Honey Festival in Whiteville takes over downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. to celebrate National Honey Month. The mission of the North Carolina Honey Festival is to highlight the significance of bees...
WHITEVILLE, NC
theprp.com

In This Moment Postpone Immediate Shows Amid “Severe Illness”

Alternative metal band In This Moment have postponed tonight’s (September 09th) show in Charlotte, NC and tomorrow’s date Myrtle Beach, SC due to ‘severe illness.’ A statement shared on the matter by the band today reads as follows:. “Due to a severe illness, Maria Brink and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Barefoot Landing to host 6th annual SeptemberFest!

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth annual SeptemberFest! event at Barefoot Landing will feature a grape stomp, pets from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, live music and several activities for children. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village in North Myrtle Beach. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 4

Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
SOUTHPORT, NC

