Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

How to create your own Oktoberfest at home from games to beer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is back in Munich Germany on Saturday, September 17th. But if you can’t make the famed festival, lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland is talking everything you need to create an authentic festival right at home. Oktoberfest is a month-long celebration...
WSYX ABC6

Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
WSYX ABC6

Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
WSYX ABC6

Mayor Ginther asks for patience during process of Donovan Lewis investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down with ABC 6/FOX 28 as the community continues to search for answers during the Donovan Lewis investigation. As emotions remain heavy with some community members, Ginther says there has been progress within Central Ohio. "We have made more reforms in the last few years than any time in our city's history," Ginther said.
Education
WSYX ABC6

4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
WSYX ABC6

Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Scarlet and Gray are heading into Week 2. No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State at noon at Ohio Stadium. Just a few hours before the game, former buckeye Jimmie Bell talks new defense, Michael Hall Jr., running game and his score prediction. For...
WSYX ABC6

Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
NEW ALBANY, OH

