WSYX ABC6
Women speak out about safety while running; "Gender or race shouldn't matter"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning jog in Tennessee. It was a memorial run for Eliza Fletcher, a young mother and wife who was abducted and killed last week while on her morning jog in Memphis.
WSYX ABC6
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
WSYX ABC6
Jack Pine 3rd Annual Pumpkin Festival showcases thousands of pieces from local artists
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 3rd Annual Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival is right around the corner. Here to give us a sneak peek is Jack Pine along with local artists Ed Kitchen and Christy Conkel. The festival will take place Sept. 23rd-25th at the as Jack Pine Studio...
WSYX ABC6
How to create your own Oktoberfest at home from games to beer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is back in Munich Germany on Saturday, September 17th. But if you can’t make the famed festival, lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland is talking everything you need to create an authentic festival right at home. Oktoberfest is a month-long celebration...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
WSYX ABC6
Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
WSYX ABC6
Johnstown's new Chamber of Commerce welcomes 70 members; Intel will lead to new prospects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel's landing in Licking County has had a major impact on Johnstown families and business owners. That's why the owners of two small businesses on Main Street decided to team up and launch the Johnstown Chamber of Commerce. "Whatever I have to do to help...
WSYX ABC6
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
WSYX ABC6
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
WSYX ABC6
National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosting special events over 9/11 weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be hosting Patriot Day events over the weekend. On Friday, the museum will host the annual Patriot Day Ceremony, honoring those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. The ceremony will...
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther asks for patience during process of Donovan Lewis investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down with ABC 6/FOX 28 as the community continues to search for answers during the Donovan Lewis investigation. As emotions remain heavy with some community members, Ginther says there has been progress within Central Ohio. "We have made more reforms in the last few years than any time in our city's history," Ginther said.
WSYX ABC6
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
WSYX ABC6
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police chief changes policy, restricts execution of overnight warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis, the Columbus Division of Police has changed its policy on serving warrants overnight. Lewis was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson who was among several officers serving warrants at a Hilltop apartment around 2:30 a.m. In a...
WSYX ABC6
OSU Athletic Hall of Fame grows by 15 including Aaron Craft, Shawn Springs
The 15 inductees started with a media session, social hour and dinner ceremony Friday night. The group will also be recognized on the field at halftime of the Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football game Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Billy Ray Anders (football), Greg Bice (men’s lacrosse), John...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Scarlet and Gray are heading into Week 2. No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State at noon at Ohio Stadium. Just a few hours before the game, former buckeye Jimmie Bell talks new defense, Michael Hall Jr., running game and his score prediction. For...
WSYX ABC6
Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio British expats and dual citizens react to Queen Elizabeth II's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is being felt in Central Ohio, home to a number of British expats and those with dual citizenship, including a Columbus couple who worried the monarchy may never be the same. Bridget and John Drewitt have lived in Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
1-year-old dies after being pulled from apartment complex pond in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department's Dive Team pulled a 1-year-old from an apartment complex pond in southeast Columbus Friday afternoon. CFD Dive Team was called to the Hartford On the Lake apartment complex at 3:59 p.m. on the report of a child in a pond, officials say.
