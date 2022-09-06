Man accused of rubbing up against realtor showing home while exposed

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A Warrenville man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly rubbed up against a realtor showing him a home with his genitals exposed.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Brailan Dashun Glover was arrested Sunday and charged with felony kidnapping, second-degree assault, and battery.

An incident report shows that the victim, a realtor, was showing a property on the 8000 block of Kiwi Court when Glover allegedly asked her to help him with a window.

When the victim attempted to help with the window, which meant she had to wedge herself into a tight area between the wall and the bed, she told investigators that she felt Glover come up behind her and place his hands on either side of her, limiting her movements.

It was then she discovered that Glover had dropped his pants, leaving him partially naked, and was allegedly rubbing his body up against her. She told investigators that she pushed past him and ran out of the home crying. Shortly after, Glover left the scene in a vehicle.

Aiken County Detention Center records show Glover is no longer being detained.

