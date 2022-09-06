ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenville, SC

Man accused of rubbing up against realtor showing home while exposed

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGLj1_0hkPSsFx00

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A Warrenville man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly rubbed up against a realtor showing him a home with his genitals exposed.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Brailan Dashun Glover was arrested Sunday and charged with felony kidnapping, second-degree assault, and battery.

An incident report shows that the victim, a realtor, was showing a property on the 8000 block of Kiwi Court when Glover allegedly asked her to help him with a window.

ALSO ON WJBF: CCSO: Child wanders around Martinez neighborhood while babysitter sleeps

When the victim attempted to help with the window, which meant she had to wedge herself into a tight area between the wall and the bed, she told investigators that she felt Glover come up behind her and place his hands on either side of her, limiting her movements.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.

It was then she discovered that Glover had dropped his pants, leaving him partially naked, and was allegedly rubbing his body up against her. She told investigators that she pushed past him and ran out of the home crying. Shortly after, Glover left the scene in a vehicle.

Aiken County Detention Center records show Glover is no longer being detained.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Man still wanted in July package shop burglary, RCSO releases identity

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man wanted for questioning after a burglary that happened at Fulcher’s Package Shop on Windsor Spring Road in July. Authorities say Ronnie Mickens, 64, is now wanted for that burglary, and they say that he has an unrelated Grand Jury Arrest Warrant. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Following the McDuffie County murder: what neighbors say

THOMSON, GA. (WJBF)- Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about the fatal incident. what police say happened at this home. The Wilsons were well known in Thomson and McDuffie County. Neighbors say the couple seemed happy. “I’ve known the man, he’s very sweet and we didn’t think anything like that would have happened to […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Warrenville, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
Warrenville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penis#Realtor#Violent Crime#Kiwi Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

‘I’m people-watching;’ Aiken’s Makin’ back in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The 46th annual Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts show is happening this weekend. The event is taking place along Park Avenue. There is everything out here, from food and face painting to jewelry and art, and you can’t forget about the food!!! “I’m people-watching,” Mark Lapinsky told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Cedar Ridge Principal reassures parents following social media threat

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The principal of Cedar Ridge Elementary School sent a letter to parents Friday morning reassuring their children’s safety. The letter reads in part: After an investigation by the Columbia County School District Police, to include interviewing other witnesses, it was determined that there was no evidence to suggest any truth […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Run for Hope 5K

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — You can run for hope in the third annual Augusta Dream Center Run for Hope 5K, Saturday, October 9. The Kiddie Dash is from 8:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. The 5K Walk and Run are from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. All proceeds from the race will go directly to supporting […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken’s Makin’ is back for it’s 46th year

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- Happening this weekend, the 46th annual Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts show. It’s a juried event, meaning vendors have to apply and be approved. People can expect nearly 200 vendors in attendance this year. There are new vendors as well as returning favorites. People can expect everything from art and sculpture, to […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Local organization offering mental health yoga experience for Black Men

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One local organization is hosting an event that will help bring awareness to and support for mental health among the African-American community especially for African-American men. The S.O.U.L. Market presents the Black Men Mental Health Yoga Experience, which will take place Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M., […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Stacey Abrams visits Augusta

“I am looking forward to Mrs. Abrams to be our next Governor of Georgia,” Annette Ponds said. With less than two months left until the General Election in November, politicians such as Stacey Abrams are making sure they reach as many people as possible. Many people gathered to see and meet Stacey Abrams in person. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Saturday evening headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to sports, WJBF NewsChannel 6 will not air at 6pm. Here are the latest headlines. We will return after the game tonight.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy