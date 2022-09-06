Marvel Studios is known for their secrecy with their tight security protocols and jokes of a sniper coming to get you if you spoil or leak any information on their upcoming projects. But now it seems that the studio is having a rough time keeping those secrets due to one major factor: the COVID-19 Pandemic. COVID-19 has made it harder and harder for the studio to keep their secrets due to the nature of working from home. Working from home allows more eyes to potentially see and leak new information on their movies, and Marvel has been looking for a way to stop that. The studio is used to working together in their office, which helps keep leaks at bay, but social distancing protocols have made that impossible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, remote work is not the only risk factor for leaks. Marvel's need for more VFX vendors has expanded quite massively, and they also have to work remotely, which means more eyes are able to see the studios upcoming films.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO