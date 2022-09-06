Read full article on original website
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
Thor: Love and Thunder Originally Planned a Cameo by Jesus
Marvel Studio has finally released Thor: Love and Thunder on the Disney+ streaming service and the film was fairly different than most projects that came before it. Love and Thunder features Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who gets cursed by the blade and goes on a mission to kill every single god in the universe. The film takes us to Eternity, where all of the gods congregate including the oldest god Zeus (Russell Crowe). It even featured Black Panther goddess Bastet. It turns out that the film almost featured one of the most talked about gods in history. During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, director Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson reveal that Jesus Christ almost appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Best Star Wars Game Ever on Sale For Only $1
What is widely considered the best Star Wars video game ever made is now being sold for only $1. Over the past couple of decades, numerous different games associated with Star Wars have come about, all of which have been of varying quality. And while some of these titles like Star Wars Battlefront II, LEGO Star Wars, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have resonated greatly with audiences, what is likely the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars game of all time is now being sold for what might be its cheapest price ever.
Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo
Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
Marvel and Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Announce New Game
Marvel has announced a new collaboration with Niantic, the maker of the popular mobile app Pokemon Go. Today at D23 Expo, Marvel and Niantic announced Marvel World of Heroes, a new mobile app that leverages Niantic's augmented reality technology. Gameplay will involve players creating their own superhero identity and patrolling their neighborhood to foil crimes and complete missions. Eventually, players can team up wiht heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, and other heroes to stop supervillains.
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
Marvel Leaks: New Report Explains Why MCU Secrets Are More Common After COVID Pandemic
Marvel Studios is known for their secrecy with their tight security protocols and jokes of a sniper coming to get you if you spoil or leak any information on their upcoming projects. But now it seems that the studio is having a rough time keeping those secrets due to one major factor: the COVID-19 Pandemic. COVID-19 has made it harder and harder for the studio to keep their secrets due to the nature of working from home. Working from home allows more eyes to potentially see and leak new information on their movies, and Marvel has been looking for a way to stop that. The studio is used to working together in their office, which helps keep leaks at bay, but social distancing protocols have made that impossible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, remote work is not the only risk factor for leaks. Marvel's need for more VFX vendors has expanded quite massively, and they also have to work remotely, which means more eyes are able to see the studios upcoming films.
Who Is King Thanos, the Villain of the New Avengers Campus Ride?
The Avengers Campus at Disneyland is finally getting its long-awaited third attraction. During Sunday's Disney Parks panel at the D23 2022 Expo, Disney officially announced that another ride was making its way to Avengers Campus, this one including a version of Thanos as its villain. It was confirmed that King Thanos, a variant of the beloved Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame villain, would be appearing in the story of the new, Quinjet-based ride.
Fantastic Four Director Confirmed
During Marvel Studios' D23 Expo presentation, it was confirmed that Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman. Today's announcement begins to pay off years of speculation about who could take on the reigns of the beloved characters, with speculation starting back when The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to the characters during their purchase of 20th Century Fox. Rivaling the X-Men and that roster of beloved mutants, the members of the Fantastic Four are arguably the characters that Marvel fans have most been looking forward to seeing join the MCU.
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Teases There's Even More to Rick's Origin Story
Rick and Morty has been detailing Rick's origin story with the latest episodes of the series, and one of the creators behind it all is teasing that there's even more to his origin than we might think! The end of the fifth season finally gave fans a look at Rick's tragic origin story after years of guessing and waiting to see what it could be. This ended up raising even more questions about what it could mean for the future, and the first episode of Season 6 added on to this by revealing even more key pieces of the origin. But it seems like that's not all.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Teases Massive Episode Count
Bleach is finally returning to screens for a brand new anime adaptation this Fall, and now it is teasing a massive number of episodes for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime run! Fans have been asking to see more of Bleach's anime ever since the original adaptation was cut short before it could even glance at the grand finale, and after years of waiting, the franchise will finally be getting its proper anime due for the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series. Now that it's fast approaching, it seems like we will be getting to see the new anime for quite a while.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
Xbox Fans Finally Getting Highly-Requested Controller Feature
Microsoft has revealed that it will finally be giving fans access to a highly-requested feature that involves Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers. Since Microsoft first began its "Design Lab" a few years back, which allows customers to customize their own Xbox controllers, fans have been asking for this program to extend to also include customizable versions of the Xbox Elite controller. And while it seemed like this inclusion might never come about, Microsoft has announced that it will finally be giving fans exactly what they have so badly wanted.
GTA 6 Hype Is Getting to Former Nintendo Boss
Millions of people are waiting with bated breath for Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like the hype is even getting to former Nintendo of America executive Reggie Fils-Aimé. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment thanks to its amazing sandbox gameplay, well-written stories, and captivating worlds. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, which is even more impressive given how the latter has released on almost every relevant console, mobile devices, and PC. Rockstar's crime epic has managed to sustain an unprecedented amount of momentum for nearly 9 years thanks to the success of GTA Online, but that long-running success has left people anxiously awaiting the next entry in the series.
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU
The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
