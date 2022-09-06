Read full article on original website
In just one year, Jill King went from a student who was forced to rethink her future to receiving an award for being a leader in her community. King is the 2022 recipient of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Georgia Young Leader Award. In August 2020, King was...
Ogeechee Technical College is the feature story in TCSG’s inaugural issue of Talent Pipeline magazine. Written by Christy Simo, “Custom Made: Ogeechee Technical College provides specialized industrial maintenance training to support manufacturing’s new direction” covers the innovative ways OTC is partnering with local business and industry to provide on-demand training for our local workforce.
Join the Statesboro Village Builders for a drop-in community event on Saturday, September, 10th, from 1-4pm at the Honey Bowen Building on Max Lockwood Dr. The purpose of the event is to engage the community in open dialogue about the resources needed to help Statesboro’s children become their best selves.
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Rev. Dr. Eldridge Lavan Lee was born on January 26, 1950 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Ebenezer Lee Jr. and Sarah C. Lee. Raised in Portal Georgia, he received Jesus as his Lord and Savior at Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 8. He attended The Historic Willow Hill School and graduated from William James High School in 1967.
Fatalities on roadways in Georgia and across the nation continue to rise due to distracted driving, excessive speed, and continued lack of seat belt use. To reduce injuries and fatalities on our roadways, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) continues to seek innovative ways to educate and raise awareness.
After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
The Averitt Center for the Arts will continue its ONE Series at 7:30pm on Friday, September 9, in the Emma Kelly Theater with Dr. Tamara Harper. ONE is a series of performances highlighting ONE gifted individual. In each show, the audience shares 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
Students at Georgia Southern University will now have access to free, unlimited COVID-19 testing through two new kiosks. The kiosks provide PCR tests. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed two new COVID-19 testing kiosks on campuses in Statesboro and Savannah. “Having these kiosks on our campuses is...
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
Ogeechee Technical College recently installed eight electric vehicle charging stations on their campus in Statesboro. These charging stations are now available to the public. The new electric vehicle charging lot was made possible due in part to the Georgia Power “Make Ready Program.” The program helps split the cost of electric vehicle charger installation by installing, owning, and maintaining the electrical infrastructure behind the meter up to the charger.
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Lula Mae Jordan. Ms. Lula Mae Jordan, age 92, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was...
The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC), a public-private partnership co-led by Georgia Southern University, and Plug and Play, a Silicon-Valley based venture capital firm and corporate innovation platform that recently located an office in Savannah, have chosen the first cohort of startup companies for their accelerator program. Startup accelerators programs...
The Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) is offering a new Responsible Development Tool Kit for citizens that will assist them in organizing and conducting advocacy activities independently. From the ORK website:. Unchecked development is one of the most dangerous threats to water quality. Each urbanization impact creates litter which leads to visual...
In partnership with the Statesboro Family YMCA, The Therapy SPOT will host its first Parent Support Group on Thursday, September 8th, from 6:00-7:30pm. The Therapy SPOT staff will be leading the support group discussion. Ashley Patrick, M.Ed. CCC-SLP, shared “We want to use this first meeting to allow all participants to get to know each other and learn a little more about how speech, physical, and occupational therapy services can have a positive impact on a child’s life, and things they can do at home to foster skills in theses areas. We would also like to use this time to ask what parents would like to learn more about so we can plan for future speakers.”
Statesboro native Whitney Turner Lavoie has joined Grice Connect as Assignment Editor. In this role, she is responsible for sourcing content throughout the community and assigning work to Grice Connect’s network of stringers and reporters. “Thanks to the financial support of community leaders like Assured Partners Insurance, Franklin Motor...
Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Bulloch County citizens are invited to join the Statesboro Police and Fire Departments this Sunday for a memorial service commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honoring all the lives lost on that fateful day in 2001. The event will take place on West Grady Street in...
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock, age 77, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was 1963 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married Sue Bradley. Rick soon began a career in law enforcement, working with the Statesboro Police Department, where he later served as Chief of Police until his retirement. He owned and operated Mock’s Egg Farm until retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
