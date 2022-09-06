Bradley Allen Muse, age 40 of Marrowbone, Kentucky passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. Bradley was born on January 17, 1982 in Cumberland County, KY to Steve Muse and Donna Tatusch. He was a U.S. Army veteran beginning his military service assigned to the 188 Military Police Company in the Republic of Korea, serving there from 2007 until 2009. In 2009 he was assigned to the 23rd Division Military Policy Company at Fort Drum, NY and later deployed for service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom for one year. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After his military service Bradley worked for 8 years as maintenance supervisor for Eagle Ridge Apartment Complex in Fort Drum, New York until returning to Cumberland County. He was a member of American Legion Post 6 in San Diego, California. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Hazel Hewitt and Mickel Muse.

