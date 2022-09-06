J. Gumbo’s officially opens under new management

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A celebration was had in downtown Terre Haute as a popular restaurant marked its official opening under new ownership.

A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning at J. Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue. The official opening comes just a few weeks after the business held a soft opening.

Adam Dalton is the new owner and says the menu will remain the same. Dalton added that they have big plans for the bar section of the business once they have a liquor license.

Dalton has been very happy with the reception the community has given the business since the soft opening.

“From everyone showing their love and support online, on social media for us to that translating into everybody actually coming out for lunch and as we opened up more dinner hours it’s been a steady upward slope so far,” said Dalton.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 4p.m Monday through Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. You can find more information through their Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.