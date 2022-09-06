ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension

‘He demonstrates that he misunderstands not only the office to which he was elected, but also the office to which Warren was twice elected.’. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he answers to residents of Hillsborough County, not Gov. Ron DeSantis. Warren, a rising Democrat who DeSantis suspended last month...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.4.22

When it comes to Florida elections, senior citizens could hold the key. To borrow from Notre Dame’s famous fight song, Florida’s one-time powerhouses woke up the echoes last week as college football season ramped up. The Florida Gators knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah before a raucous crowd in...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?

Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

USF St. Petersburg secures $15M for Florida Flood Hub research site

The project is the largest of the latest batch of state spending spurred by federal dollars. The University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus is receiving the largest cut of millions of federal dollars state lawmakers approved Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved $15 million for an ocean science...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida searching for new ratings agency amid property insurance plight

The consultant contract will produce recommendations for legislators to consider during the 2023 Regular Session. Florida is seeking a second opinion on its property insurance companies. A legislative panel voted unanimously Friday to spend $1.5 million on consultants to look for alternatives to Demotech, an Ohio-based ratings agency that angered...
FLORIDA STATE
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS

NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

