floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension
‘He demonstrates that he misunderstands not only the office to which he was elected, but also the office to which Warren was twice elected.’. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he answers to residents of Hillsborough County, not Gov. Ron DeSantis. Warren, a rising Democrat who DeSantis suspended last month...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.4.22
When it comes to Florida elections, senior citizens could hold the key. To borrow from Notre Dame’s famous fight song, Florida’s one-time powerhouses woke up the echoes last week as college football season ramped up. The Florida Gators knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah before a raucous crowd in...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?
Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
floridapolitics.com
Juan Carlos Porras posts best fundraising month this cycle with big check from Florida GOP
Two months from Election Day, he holds a gargantuan money advantage over his Democratic opponent. August was a busy month for Juan Carlos Porras, who trounced four opponents to clinch a win in a Republican Primary while also stacking $85,000 to further fund his campaign for House District 119. That...
floridapolitics.com
‘These seats are winnable’: Peter Schorsch talks Tampa Bay Midterms, voter turnout
'The idea that there's only going to be one Democratic seat between basically Orlando and the Gulf beaches is just insane.'. Covering Florida politics is like drinking from a fire hose. Upside down. That’s according to Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch, who spoke about the upcoming Midterms Friday at Cafe...
floridapolitics.com
No. 1 spot: Heritage Foundation gives Ron DeSantis’ Florida top marks in K-12 education
The conservative think tank likes Sunshine State classrooms. Gov. Ron DeSantis is celebrating a new report card from a conservative think tank that says public education in this state is the best in the country, while also poking at President Joe Biden along the way. “At a moment when we...
floridapolitics.com
USF St. Petersburg secures $15M for Florida Flood Hub research site
The project is the largest of the latest batch of state spending spurred by federal dollars. The University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus is receiving the largest cut of millions of federal dollars state lawmakers approved Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved $15 million for an ocean science...
floridapolitics.com
Wave of union groups, advocacy organizations endorse Robert Asencio for CD 28
He’s running at a significant money advantage with just 1.5% of what the Republican incumbent has. Former Democratic state Rep. Robert Asencio’s bid to unseat Republican Carlos Giménez in Florida’s 28th Congressional District now has the backing of more than a dozen unions and advocacy organizations.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 9.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election campaign has received an endorsement from the Florida Professional Firefighters. “On behalf of the more...
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
This Is The Richest School District In Florida
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
floridapolitics.com
Florida searching for new ratings agency amid property insurance plight
The consultant contract will produce recommendations for legislators to consider during the 2023 Regular Session. Florida is seeking a second opinion on its property insurance companies. A legislative panel voted unanimously Friday to spend $1.5 million on consultants to look for alternatives to Demotech, an Ohio-based ratings agency that angered...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
floridapolitics.com
Florida budget to continue to thrive, economists project, but inflation casts pall on growth
What happens with inflation in the coming months will determine whether Florida's rosy financial outlook turns sour. Inflation, at 40-year highs for most of 2022, has shot up the cost of food, gas and other common household items. But it has also mushroomed state revenues, leading to the state’s $20 billion surplus.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
floridapolitics.com
Food programs for pregnant women infants, children and elderly get $1B boost
A majority of the funds will be used to support the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs. Florida lawmakers have agreed to spend an additional $1 billion in federal funds to improve the nutrition of pregnant women, infants, children and the elderly who live in Florida. Members of the...
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
5newsonline.com
Florida woman claims Arkansas woman as new "grandma" while at XNA
Millions traveled across the country and world during Labor Day Weekend. Inside XNA Airport, strangers became family.
EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS
NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
