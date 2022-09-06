Foundation being set for new Sullivan Co. Jail

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Progress continues at the site of the new Sullivan County Jail.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said that crews are working on pouring footers at the site and prepping the foundation.

He said that construction is expected to take 18 months, and said it would probably be a year and a half before anything could be moved into the new facility.

Officials broke ground on the new jail back in June. The $39 million facility will be larger than the current jail. It is also planned to house the sheriff’s office and the dispatch center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.