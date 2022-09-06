ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Polygon

Tron: Identity brings players to a new Grid next year

Disney’s Tron universe is returning to video games in 2023 with Tron: Identity, a visual novel/puzzle game being developed by Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone, The Solitaire Conspiracy). The game was announced Friday during Disney and Marvel’s D23 games showcase. In Tron: Identity, players will follow Query, a...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 now has an official modding tool

CD Projekt is making modding a little more convenient for players of Cyberpunk 2077. Earlier this week, the developer released official mod tools, that allow users to more easily create new content for the game. The modding toolkit, called REDmod, is available on the game’s website for free. CD...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Four years later, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has emerged from Left 4 Dead’s shadow

In the world of cooperative action games, Left 4 Dead and its sequel loom large. Numerous games have chased the success of Valve’s zombie horde shooter, but the majority have stumbled, either failing to capture the spirit, or worse, cleaving too close to the source material. Warhammer: Vermintide, which was released in 2015, as well as the 2018 sequel, Vermintide 2, are two of few genre examples that managed to thread the needle. They’re structurally reminiscent of the Left 4 Dead series, but nevertheless distinguish themselves in one key way…
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime gets a trailer, release date

Studio Pierrot released a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Sunday, as the anime revival inches closer to its October release window. The new look teased Ichigo Kurosaki’s next adventure as he barrels towards a full-on war with the all-powerful Yhwach in the next arc. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set for release on Oct. 10.
COMICS
Polygon

The Division Heartland ramps up in 2022 with closed alpha tests

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is taking registrations for closed alpha tests of the next chapter in Ubisoft’s loot-shooter franchise. During Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, fans got a glimpse of Silver Creek, the middle-America setting where the Strategic Homeland Division is fighting to keep the peace. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The 7 best Pokémon-likes to play while you wait for Scarlet and Violet

Ever since its inception in Japan 26 years ago, Pokémon has been one of the most ubiquitous forces in not just video games, but pop culture at large. It’s the highest-grossing entertainment franchise in history, and has naturally attracted lots of imitators as a result. Unfortunately, most of them aren’t very good.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to watch the Marvel and Star Wars presentation at D23 2022

Disney’s D23 fan expo has arrived and the studio is showing off what’s next for some of its biggest franchises during the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. While this panel will be held in front of the attending fans at the event, Disney is not livestreaming the panel, so here are a few other ways to keep up with all the announcements and trailers that Disney might release.
MOVIES
Polygon

How to watch D23’s Marvel and Disney Games Showcase

This weekend’s D23 Expo will also have something special for video game fans with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. D23’s stream dedicated to new video games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, and is expected to run for about 40 minutes.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Marvel is getting an AR game from the makers of Pokémon Go

The Marvel universe is getting its own augmented reality game. Marvel World of Heroes was announced on Friday during Disney’s game showcase at its D23 2022 expo. The mobile game is being developed by Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, and is set for release sometime in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Legends of Runeterra’s roadmap shows oodles more Darkin, 2023 content

Riot’s card game Legends of Runeterra has been experimenting lately with a multi-chapter story and the game’s first exclusive champion. Both arrived in the most recent release, The Darkin Saga: Awakening, which uses its new cards to tell a story about a stirring civil war between members of the corrupted Darkin.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC is Eivor’s ‘Last Chapter’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get new DLC that ties up some of the game’s storylines, Ubisoft announced Saturday. The new questline is called The Last Chapter, and it’s expected to launch “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows three earlier DLC packs for Valhalla:...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Every major announcement from D23 Expo 2022

Disney’s semi-regular fan expo, D23, is back in 2022 for a slew of new panels, announcements, previews, and trailers. The event begins on Sept. 9 and runs through the end of the weekend on Sept. 11. While some of the events and panels will be live streamed, the biggest...
ENTERTAINMENT

