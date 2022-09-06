Read full article on original website
Polygon
Tron: Identity brings players to a new Grid next year
Disney’s Tron universe is returning to video games in 2023 with Tron: Identity, a visual novel/puzzle game being developed by Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone, The Solitaire Conspiracy). The game was announced Friday during Disney and Marvel’s D23 games showcase. In Tron: Identity, players will follow Query, a...
Polygon
How to get the Touch of Malice Catalyst in Destiny 2’s King’s Fall raid
The Touch of Malice — the original King’s Fall Exotic in Destiny 1 — is back for the King’s Fall redux in Destiny 2. Unfortunately, the weapon is now a random drop, rather than a quest reward. But it does come with a secret puzzle to unlock its Catalyst once you’ve acquired it.
Polygon
Cyberpunk 2077 now has an official modding tool
CD Projekt is making modding a little more convenient for players of Cyberpunk 2077. Earlier this week, the developer released official mod tools, that allow users to more easily create new content for the game. The modding toolkit, called REDmod, is available on the game’s website for free. CD...
Polygon
Four years later, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has emerged from Left 4 Dead’s shadow
In the world of cooperative action games, Left 4 Dead and its sequel loom large. Numerous games have chased the success of Valve’s zombie horde shooter, but the majority have stumbled, either failing to capture the spirit, or worse, cleaving too close to the source material. Warhammer: Vermintide, which was released in 2015, as well as the 2018 sequel, Vermintide 2, are two of few genre examples that managed to thread the needle. They’re structurally reminiscent of the Left 4 Dead series, but nevertheless distinguish themselves in one key way…
Polygon
How to watch Ubisoft Forward and Assassin’s Creed’s 15th birthday celebration
Ubisoft Forward, the publisher’s annual online showcase of upcoming games, airs Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Fans can expect a comprehensive update on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, celebrating the 15th anniversary of its launch this November. Ubisoft Forward can be seen on Twitch, YouTube,...
Polygon
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime gets a trailer, release date
Studio Pierrot released a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Sunday, as the anime revival inches closer to its October release window. The new look teased Ichigo Kurosaki’s next adventure as he barrels towards a full-on war with the all-powerful Yhwach in the next arc. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set for release on Oct. 10.
Polygon
The Division Heartland ramps up in 2022 with closed alpha tests
Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is taking registrations for closed alpha tests of the next chapter in Ubisoft’s loot-shooter franchise. During Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, fans got a glimpse of Silver Creek, the middle-America setting where the Strategic Homeland Division is fighting to keep the peace. The...
Polygon
The 7 best Pokémon-likes to play while you wait for Scarlet and Violet
Ever since its inception in Japan 26 years ago, Pokémon has been one of the most ubiquitous forces in not just video games, but pop culture at large. It’s the highest-grossing entertainment franchise in history, and has naturally attracted lots of imitators as a result. Unfortunately, most of them aren’t very good.
Polygon
How to watch the Marvel and Star Wars presentation at D23 2022
Disney’s D23 fan expo has arrived and the studio is showing off what’s next for some of its biggest franchises during the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. While this panel will be held in front of the attending fans at the event, Disney is not livestreaming the panel, so here are a few other ways to keep up with all the announcements and trailers that Disney might release.
Polygon
How to watch D23’s Marvel and Disney Games Showcase
This weekend’s D23 Expo will also have something special for video game fans with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. D23’s stream dedicated to new video games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, and is expected to run for about 40 minutes.
Polygon
Assassin’s Creed Mirage sets up Basim’s origins in Baghdad, decades before Valhalla
Set in Baghdad decades before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassins Creed Mirage stars Basim Ibn Ishaq as he grows from a street thief into a master assassin. Ubisoft shared a closer look at the new Assassin’s Creed game during a Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday. Basim...
Polygon
Marvel is getting an AR game from the makers of Pokémon Go
The Marvel universe is getting its own augmented reality game. Marvel World of Heroes was announced on Friday during Disney’s game showcase at its D23 2022 expo. The mobile game is being developed by Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, and is set for release sometime in 2023.
Polygon
Legends of Runeterra’s roadmap shows oodles more Darkin, 2023 content
Riot’s card game Legends of Runeterra has been experimenting lately with a multi-chapter story and the game’s first exclusive champion. Both arrived in the most recent release, The Darkin Saga: Awakening, which uses its new cards to tell a story about a stirring civil war between members of the corrupted Darkin.
Polygon
New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC is Eivor’s ‘Last Chapter’
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get new DLC that ties up some of the game’s storylines, Ubisoft announced Saturday. The new questline is called The Last Chapter, and it’s expected to launch “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows three earlier DLC packs for Valhalla:...
Polygon
Every major announcement from D23 Expo 2022
Disney’s semi-regular fan expo, D23, is back in 2022 for a slew of new panels, announcements, previews, and trailers. The event begins on Sept. 9 and runs through the end of the weekend on Sept. 11. While some of the events and panels will be live streamed, the biggest...
