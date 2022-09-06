29 Reactions To Florence Pugh At The Venice Film Festival That Are Brilliant, Hilarious, And Everything In Between

Related
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
Harry Styles Kissed His "Don't Worry Darling" Costar Nick Kroll And People Aren't Happy About It
Another interesting turn of events for the Don't Worry Darling cast...
Tilda Swinton debuts yellow hair in honor of Ukraine at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton is showing her support for Ukraine with a vivid new hair color inspired by the war-torn country. The “Eternal Daughter” star debuted a bright yellow hairstyle while appearing at the Venice Film Festival this week. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Timothée Chalamet Fever Hits Venice as Fans Go Wild: ‘He’s Beautiful and Talented’
It’s Timothée Chalamet Day in Venice. This isn’t a national holiday, but perhaps it should be. It’s just past 1:30 p.m. outside the Venice Film Festival’s Sala Casino, and a crowd of youth have set aside work and school commitments to travel into the Lido to catch a glimpse of the American superstar arriving for a press conference. Every generation has their movie star heartthrob — from Jonathan Taylor Thomas to Brad Pitt in the ’90s and Robert Pattison at the dawn of the Twilight movies. For many young women, Chalamet represents the pinnacle of Gen Z cool. The Chalamet stans arrived...
Brendan Fraser ‘sobbed’ during six-minute standing ovation at Venice screening of The Whale
Brendan Fraser had an emotional response to receiving a standing ovation for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. Fraser underwent a dramatic physical transformation to play the role of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, in the new psychological drama from the Black Swan director. Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t featured in a lead role since the straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout in 2013.Following the film’s premiere at Venice Film Festival, many journalists are saying an...
Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe. Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that...
Don't Worry Darling "spitgate" seemingly resolved as Chris Pine issues statement and Harry Styles' sources react
Don't Worry Darling has been plagued by controversy in recent weeks – but the latest rumor to hit the internet has been debunked just hours after it began. According to a representative for Chris Pine, Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star. If you're confused at just how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armie Hammer Doc Premieres on Same Day as Timothée Chalamet Cannibal Film
As Timothée Chalamet's new film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, premieres in Venice, his "Call Me by Your Name" co-star's familial dirty laundry will air on TV.
Jason Momoa says Dune costar Timothee Chalamet ‘has balls’ over risqué Venice outfit
Jason Momoa has praised his Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet for his risqué red carpet outfit for Venice Film Festival.Arriving at the annual film event for the premiere of his latest film, Bones and All., Chalamet wore a red lamé haltersuit, custom made by Haider Ackerman and featuring a cutout on the back.The sleeveless piece also featured cut-outs on the side and a red scarf that was looped around his neck.Soon after Chalamet made his red carpet debut, many fans expressed how stunned they were by his look and how it defies societal stereotypes regarding what a man should wear.Momoa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tilda Swinton Gets Noir-Chic in Alaïa Silk Dress & Leather Mules for ‘Saint Omer’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton had a standout arrival at the premiere of “Saint Omer” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the film’s debut in a flowing Alaïa silk dress with a scoop neckline, cutout sleeves, and attached silver bracelets. Swinton’s look paired with leather Alaïa mules of the same hue, in-line her outfit’s monochromatism and entailed a similar braceleted element on each shoe. Her look featured a minimalistic approach as she opted for a jewelry-less style outside her dress and shoes’ fused accessory compositions. Swinton wore her hair in a bright yellow style, also seen at the premiere of “The Eternal Daughter,”...
Tilda Swinton Makes Political Statement at Venice Film Festival: ‘It’s My Honor to Wear Half of the Ukrainian Flag’
The subject of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the topics of discussion at the Venice Film Festival, bubbled to the surface again on Tuesday with Tilda Swinton making a statement with her hair dyed yellow. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” Swinton said at the press conference for Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” when complimented on her look by a journalist. Swinton expressed that it was an honor later during the conference as well. The star wore a light blue top, which complements the dark blue of the Ukraine flag. Shot during lockdown, “The Eternal...
Florence Pugh Missing ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference, Will Still Walk Venice Red Carpet
As the world premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice International Film Festival approaches, rumors about the troubled production and alleged infighting between the cast continue to swirl. Many expected those rumors to either be definitively squashed or come to a head at the film’s premiere, where director Olivia Wilde would be in attendance with stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Pugh was always expected to make a rather brief appearance at the Venice premiere, flying in from Budapest (where she is currently filming “Dune: Part II”) for the occasion. But a new report from Variety revealed that while the...
'Don't Worry Darling' received mixed reviews at Venice Film Festival. Here's what critics said about 'dud' Harry Styles and 'poised' Florence Pugh.
After weeks of behind-the-scenes controversy, "Don't Worry Darling" finally premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Here is what critics had to say.
Mia Goth shows off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown at the Venice Film Festival... amid husband Shia LaBeouf's various controversies
Mia Goth turned heads as she graced the red carpet for the Pearl premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. The actress, 28, showed off her sensational figure in a black velvet gown which featured an intricately patterned lace portion that fell to her feet. The performer's...
Jennifer Lawrence Explained The Moment She Converted From A Republican To A Democrat
"For the greater good, I guess it makes sense."
Florence Pugh to skip Don’t Worry Darling’s New York premiere amid cast drama
Florence Pugh will reportedly skip the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling.The psychological thriller – directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Pugh opposite Harry Styles – which debuted at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (7 September), will make its way to the US for its premiere on 19 September.While Pugh skipped the earlier Venice press conference, Warner Bros has now confirmed to Rolling Stone that Pugh will not be in attendance during the New York Q&A session with the rest of the cast. The film studio cited the reason being that the actor will be in Budapest...
BuzzFeed
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0