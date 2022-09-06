29 Reactions To Florence Pugh At The Venice Film Festival That Are Brilliant, Hilarious, And Everything In Between

If you haven't heard by now, there's a wholeeeeee lot of behind-the-scenes drama about Don't Worry Darling being brought to light.

This past weekend at the Venice Film Festival, everyone was keeping a close eye on the Don't Worry Darling cast to see if there was any noticeable tension. The alleged feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh drew heavy attention when Pugh didn't show up to the Don't Worry Darling press conference (which was very interesting, to say the least).

But amid all the drama, there's no doubt that the biggest star at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend was Pugh, who showed up as dignified and care-free as ever.

Chris Pine and Nick Kroll taking pics like the proud dads they are. Nick Kroll / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/nickkroll/?hl=en

And because the internet is the internet, Florence Pugh fans had many hilarious and brilliant reactions to what went down with the Don't Worry Darling cast at Venice. So here are some of the best ones so far:

florence pugh avoiding the conference and its drama at the venice film festival and enjoying a spritz. this is what i call iconic behaviour, no one is doing it like her @goldenheartvhes 12:56 PM - 05 Sep 2022

fuck the mona lisa let’s talk about THIS photo of florence pugh @yelenaspugh 05:01 PM - 05 Sep 2022

AND THEN SHE DIDN’T ATTEND THE PRESS CONFERENCE BUT SHOWED UP ABSOLUTELY OWNING THAT RED CARPET #DontWorryDarling #FlorencePugh @alittlebitalina 07:45 PM - 05 Sep 2022

During the 35 minute standing ovation for Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, Florence Pugh reportedly crab walked up the wall and across the ceiling, avoiding any/all eye contact with Olivia Wilde @ecareyo 08:04 PM - 05 Sep 2022

Florence Pugh is one of the nicest human beings alive @amitheonlyone_n 05:00 PM - 05 Sep 2022

florence pugh on the red carpet of the venice film festival with her granny pat is the sweetest thing :’) @jomarchsgf 05:18 PM - 05 Sep 2022

Florence Pugh knowing she’s the IT girl, Chris Pine being her personal photographer, the crowd going wild…that’s amore @OliviaLilyMarks 05:58 PM - 05 Sep 2022

this is a Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan appreciation tweet #Venezia79 @eternalscomfort 05:20 PM - 05 Sep 2022

florence pugh leaving the premiere early during the standing ovation isn’t her being unprofessional, it’s her making a STATEMENT @stylinarts 08:35 PM - 05 Sep 2022

She is the moment. She is the sun and the moon and the stars. She is not of this earth. She is a Goddess. The world should be handed to her on a silver platter. It's what she deserves. Florence Pugh, if you ever want to marry someone, I'm free always. #DontWorryDarling @liaforlou 08:46 PM - 05 Sep 2022

new “you’re doing amazing sweetie” meme just dropped, but with chris pine and florence pugh. @hailedfrequency 05:12 PM - 05 Sep 2022

florence pugh is definitely the star of the night 🌌 @stylinarts 04:39 PM - 05 Sep 2022

Florence Pugh watching the reviews coming out declaring Don’t Worry Darling DOA while praising her performance like @jerryasleep 11:43 AM - 05 Sep 2022

Florence Pugh received a personal round of applause following her powerhouse performance in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ @bestofpugh 08:32 PM - 05 Sep 2022

counting all of the dwd reviews that praise florence pugh @hellopugh 05:33 PM - 05 Sep 2022

florence pugh escaping the theatre the moment don’t worry darling ends @notweedaniel 09:18 AM - 05 Sep 2022

florence pugh holding an aperol spritz is a cultural reset @harrehsdimpless 12:55 PM - 05 Sep 2022

