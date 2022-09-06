ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pine's Reps State That Harry Styles Did Not Actually Spit On Him At The "Don't Worry Darling" Venice Film Festival Premiere

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

For the last 18 hours, the internet has been consumed by one big question: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling ?

Well, Chris' reps have finally issued a statement — and according to them, it didn't happen.

The actor's reps cleared the air to Variety , saying that rumors of the "ridiculous story" — which originated on Sunday night after a video circulated of Harry appearing to spit on Chris' lap — are "a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth

@Mac70J 01:15 AM - 06 Sep 2022

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the statement continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

So this clears up one piece of the continuing drama around everything regarding Don't Worry Darling and its Venice premiere.

Which means that, for now, we can enjoy some of the excellent memes that Chris gave us in peace.

chris pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point

@lordeonfilm 02:31 PM - 05 Sep 2022

As for the drama surrounding Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde ...don't worry darling, there's memes for that too.

Oh, and, uh, hey! The movie comes out Sept. 23. Easy to forget that there's a movie involved in all of this — and I bet more people are interested in seeing it than ever before, too.

